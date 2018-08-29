Money Marketing
Quilter lures back director after 11 months at SEI

SEI head of sales Andrew Vickers has left his role to return to Old Mutual Wealth, now called Quilter, after 11 months with the wealth manager. Vickers joins Quilter’s platform distribution team as senior manager of business development and will report to UK distribution managing director Scott Goodsir. Vickers joined SEI in August last year […]

Beaufort Financial opens two new advice firms

Two new advice firms have been set up under partnership Beaufort Financial as it continues its UK expansion. The first firm will be based in the midlands, in Stanton on the Wolds and trade as Beaufort Financial (Nottingham). It will be headed up by former Mazars financial planning manager Gurmit Nahal. Beaufort tells Money Marketing […]
Phoenix to spend £68m on exit fee changes

Phoenix Group estimates bringing in a cap on exit fees for non-workplace pensions will cost the business £68m. In half-year results published today, the company says the move is in step with what it did for workplace pensions. It introduced a cap on early exit fees for personal pensions including workplace pensions last year to […]

Hargreaves Lansdown boss pockets £2.5m pay packet

Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill has received a pay package of £2.5m in the year ending 30 June 2018 made up of a combination of shares, bonuses and pension payments. Following his first full year leading the company, Hill was given a base salary of £620,000, following a 2 per cent increase in executive […]

Pulled advice business sale drags on James Hay parent profits

The new management team at IFG Group will look to make efficiencies across both its platform and IFA business after a year of mixed results. IFG’s IFA business Saunderson House recorded a 7 per cent drop in new client recruits to 134. Its accounts this morning also show it paid staff retention payments of £1.5m and […]

