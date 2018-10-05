Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended

Platform costs
2

How low can platform costs go?

Will technology drive fees below 10 basis points? Downward pressure on fees and charges has been affecting all corners of the retail investment market, with experts now questioning exactly how low pricing can go when it comes to adviser platforms. However, finding efficiencies must be balanced with the ability to run a viable business, as […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
7

FCA drops contingent charging ban as transfer specialists forced to take investment exams

Pension transfer specialists will have to get the same qualifications as an investment adviser in addition to the existing specialist qualification, the FCA has ruled today. After months of consultation, the regulator has produced new rules and guidance aimed at improving defined benefit transfer advice. While it has stopped short of a contingent charging ban, […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

FCA consults further on pension transfer advice

Robin Nimmo, Strategic Insight Manager at Royal London, considers the latest FCA consultation paper on pension transfer advice. On Monday 26 March the FCA published CP18/7, a further consultation on improving the quality of pension transfer advice, alongside its much awaited response PS18/6 to the previous consultation Advising on Pension Transfers. Let’s look at what is contained in this latest […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

British Steel member communication review findings set for autumn

The Pensions Regulator’s review into the British Steel Pension Scheme’s communication with members will make a number of recommendations in a forthcoming report. Money Marketing can confirm the review led by former Money Advice Service boss chief executive Caroline Rookes will produce a report this autumn. It will include a number of recommendations on how […]

economical investment

Consolidator gears up for more acquisitions as loss reduces

Consolidator Succession reduced its loss in 2017 and says it is in discussions with around 20 firms over potential acquisitions. Succession Holdings, which is the parent company of the wealth management and platform businesses, increased turnover at its advice business by 71 per cent last year, growing from £26.4m in 2016 to £45.3m in 2017. Total […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com