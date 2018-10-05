Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
Will technology drive fees below 10 basis points? Downward pressure on fees and charges has been affecting all corners of the retail investment market, with experts now questioning exactly how low pricing can go when it comes to adviser platforms. However, finding efficiencies must be balanced with the ability to run a viable business, as […]
Pension transfer specialists will have to get the same qualifications as an investment adviser in addition to the existing specialist qualification, the FCA has ruled today. After months of consultation, the regulator has produced new rules and guidance aimed at improving defined benefit transfer advice. While it has stopped short of a contingent charging ban, […]
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Robin Nimmo, Strategic Insight Manager at Royal London, considers the latest FCA consultation paper on pension transfer advice. On Monday 26 March the FCA published CP18/7, a further consultation on improving the quality of pension transfer advice, alongside its much awaited response PS18/6 to the previous consultation Advising on Pension Transfers. Let’s look at what is contained in this latest […]
The Pensions Regulator’s review into the British Steel Pension Scheme’s communication with members will make a number of recommendations in a forthcoming report. Money Marketing can confirm the review led by former Money Advice Service boss chief executive Caroline Rookes will produce a report this autumn. It will include a number of recommendations on how […]
Consolidator Succession reduced its loss in 2017 and says it is in discussions with around 20 firms over potential acquisitions. Succession Holdings, which is the parent company of the wealth management and platform businesses, increased turnover at its advice business by 71 per cent last year, growing from £26.4m in 2016 to £45.3m in 2017. Total […]