Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended
1

Scale of DB transfers by folded firms revealed

New data has shed light on how many defined benefit pension transfers have been conducted by advice firms that have since left the market. Nineteen firms have either had their permissions to conduct DB transfer advice removed by the FCA or have surrendered their authorisations since 2015. According to the Financial Times, these have been […]
5

Knighthood for Charles Stanley’s Redwood in New Year’s Honours

Charles Stanley investment committee chair and MP John Redwood has been knighted in the New Year’s Honours list among a number of notable figures from the world of finance. The Brexiteer MP was given a knighthood for political and public service. Redwood is paid £49,500 a quarter for his 75 hours of work in his […]
2

Vitality bolsters top team as investment arm prepares for D2C launch

Vitality has bolstered the leadership team for its investment arm as it plans to take the proposition direct-to-consumer later this year. The shake-up sees a number of senior managers appointed to focus their efforts on the recently-launched Vitality Invest business, including the delivery of a fortcoming direct-to-consumer channel. Vitality Life’s managing director of sales and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Wind-Green-Environment-Ecology-Windmill-700.jpg

Industry welcomes proposed mandatory ESG criteria for advice

Advisers and other professionals giving investment advice may end up being required to consider their clients’ environmental, social and governance preferences. European Commission is seeking to amend MiFID II and the Insurance Distribution Directive to make it mandatory for advisers to prove they consider these issues in their suitability assessment. Advisers who had been providing advice […]

Buxton steps down as Merian chief

Richard Buxton has decided to step down from the role of chief executive of Merian Global Investors. Mark Gregory will replace him, subject regulatory approval. Buxton will remain as head of UK equities and manager of the Merian UK Alpha fund. He will step down from the business’s executive committee after a handover of responsibilities, but […]

Pound Sterling Sign Falling Apart To Gold Stars

Aviva Investors shifts focus for UK equity fund range

Aviva Investors has renamed three equity funds to reflect its shift in focus onto investment into small and medium-sized companies with “recovery characteristics” and will also incorporate new environmental, social and governance screenings. The funds’ parameters will now include a 20 per cent maximum FTSE 100 limit and 20 per cent maximum FTSE AIM limit. […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com