Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
Banks are heading back into the world of advice but a culture clash means IFAs should not feel threatened It is interesting to see how many banks, asset managers and discretionary fund managers are moving into the advice space. Some for the first time. Others, with hope winning over experience, for the second or even […]
New data has shed light on how many defined benefit pension transfers have been conducted by advice firms that have since left the market. Nineteen firms have either had their permissions to conduct DB transfer advice removed by the FCA or have surrendered their authorisations since 2015. According to the Financial Times, these have been […]
Charles Stanley investment committee chair and MP John Redwood has been knighted in the New Year’s Honours list among a number of notable figures from the world of finance. The Brexiteer MP was given a knighthood for political and public service. Redwood is paid £49,500 a quarter for his 75 hours of work in his […]
Vitality has bolstered the leadership team for its investment arm as it plans to take the proposition direct-to-consumer later this year. The shake-up sees a number of senior managers appointed to focus their efforts on the recently-launched Vitality Invest business, including the delivery of a fortcoming direct-to-consumer channel. Vitality Life’s managing director of sales and […]
Craig Inches, Head of Short Rates and Cash at Royal London Asset Management, comments on the latest talk of interest rate movements in the UK and how this is impacting our government bond fund positioning. He also looks towards Europe and how easy monetary conditions and low rates here could be set to dominate for […]
Advisers and other professionals giving investment advice may end up being required to consider their clients’ environmental, social and governance preferences. European Commission is seeking to amend MiFID II and the Insurance Distribution Directive to make it mandatory for advisers to prove they consider these issues in their suitability assessment. Advisers who had been providing advice […]
Richard Buxton has decided to step down from the role of chief executive of Merian Global Investors. Mark Gregory will replace him, subject regulatory approval. Buxton will remain as head of UK equities and manager of the Merian UK Alpha fund. He will step down from the business’s executive committee after a handover of responsibilities, but […]
Aviva Investors has renamed three equity funds to reflect its shift in focus onto investment into small and medium-sized companies with “recovery characteristics” and will also incorporate new environmental, social and governance screenings. The funds’ parameters will now include a 20 per cent maximum FTSE 100 limit and 20 per cent maximum FTSE AIM limit. […]