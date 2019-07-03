Money Marketing
Standard Life Aberdeen advice arm acquires Grant Thornton planning business

Standard Life Aberdeen’s national advice arm 1825 has confirmed its acquisition of auditor Grant Thornton’s wealth advisory business in its largest deal to date. The acquisition brings 34 planners under the 1825 umbrella along with assets under advice of £1.7bn. This brings the SLA arm’s total assets to £5.8bn and is the first acquisition since […]

Royal London Asset Management

The protection budget – better protection conversations

Vincent O’Connor, Senior Business Development Manager, Royal London Part five of our ‘Five top tips for better protection conversations’ series – agreeing the protection budget. I’ve already talked about a typical mortgage client in terms of their enthusiasm level when you first meet them. If they’re a first time buyer or moving house, enthusiasm will […]

Multi asset monthly views video

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset, shares his latest update on the positioning of our Global Multi Asset Portfolios (GMAPs), as we fast approach the longest business cycle expansion in US history. At this late stage of the cycle, Trevor sees a fairly balanced picture, highlighting both positives and negatives. Watch the video Past performance […]
Carl Lamb: Will mistrust start a new DB transfer wave?

So, British Steel has been placed in compulsory liquidation, following the breakdown of talks between its owner and the government. It only seems a short while ago we were dealing with the last crisis for the company’s beleaguered pension scheme members. Back in 2017, they were given inadequate help as they tackled the decision about […]

Alistair McQueen

Aviva’s McQueen: Pensions industry must improve trust with public

The next decade will make or break the reputation of our industry. Our clients need us to make it. This period will see a record number of people entrusting us with their hard-earned money thanks to automatic enrolment. More than 10 million people have now been introduced to a workplace pension since 2012, trusting us […]

