Having recently had an occasion to claim on a general insurance policy, for contents, I was struck by a number of aspects for this type of protection that simply had not occurred to me before. Firstly, I really should have read the terms and conditions and coverage provided by the contract. Secondly, the adage ‘you […]
The world’s largest pension fund lost money across equities, fixed income and currency positions in the most recent quarter, Bloomberg reports. The chief investment officer of the $1.5trn (£1.2trn) Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan is also warning that synchronisation across global markets now means all managers risk investment losses across asset classes. Bloomberg reports […]
Tilney has confirmed that it is in exclusive talks with Smith & Williamson over an acquisition. The board of Tilney said in a statement this morning, that the discussions are “ongoing” and that there can be “no certainty that a transaction will proceed.” The statement follows media reports about the merger over the weekend. Tilney […]
Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management presents his review of Q2: Equities continued their stellar start to the year, despite a May sell-off, bonds performed strongly, but property is slowing. Read the article Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The value of investments and the income […]
Tips for making the grade in one of the hardest exams advisers can take The Chartered Insurance Institute’s AF7 Pension Transfers exam had the lowest annual pass rate of all the existing Advanced Diploma AF exams in 2018, with only 44.23 per cent securing a pass. This low pass rate was a surprise to many, […]
Rethinking the classification of vulnerability allows for a better understanding of the needs of clients seeking to leave a defined benefit scheme Identifying where a client may exhibit vulnerability is a challenge, and one I have given fresh thought to these last few months. There is a stereotype that clients are vulnerable through a reason […]