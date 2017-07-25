Recommended
Advisers say state pension age is ‘tip of the iceberg’
Advisers tell clients not to rely on state pension after Government ‘shifting goal posts’ in the past
Understanding the FCA changes to pension transfer rules
The FCA has begun consulting on changes to its requirements around advice on pension transfers where clients have safeguarded benefits; in particular, defined benefit transfers. The proposals seek to recognise that the economic and legislative environment has changed significantly. If you are active in this market, you can contribute by completing the online response form […]
The Natixis Solution: H2O MultiReturns Fund
A product designed to bring some unique attributes to the crowded absolute return global macro space With diversification and risk management top of investors’ wish lists when it comes to alternatives, step forward the H2O MultiReturns Fund. H2O Asset Management is an independent boutique backed by Natixis Global Asset Management and has a 14-year track […]
Reassure: Why we signed up to the CII commitment
What practical steps have you taken since signing up to the commitment to ensure professionalism standards are met? As the administrator of one of the largest and most complex legacy books in the UK, it is critical all our 2,000 staff – and not just those who are customer facing – are highly competent with […]
HCL: Why we signed up to the CII commitment
What practical steps have you taken since signing up to the commitment to ensure professionalism standards are met? As an outsourced service provider to some of the UK’s largest life and pension providers, I was delighted when I joined in April as COO to see that HCL IBS (Insurance Business Services) had signed up to […]
CII: Professional standards collaboration is key
For many consumers, pension reforms have ushered in a whole new approach to the way they think about retirement. Providers have become a vital point-of-contact for millions of consumers seeking clarity and support. As the main professional body for the life, pensions and long-term savings sector, the CII recognises it has a role to play […]
The above questionnaires is offensive , if you put SJP in with the Sandringham brand then no wonder the public are confused, SJP are “Tied Agents” how on earth can you explain away the Bid & Offer Spread, this whole subject has been obfuscation from day one, If your remuneration is supplemented by the Regulated Principal Firm and the Fee is not explicit and your proposition is also supported by the AMC’s of the funds recommended, how dare you say your not an IFA but restricted your are neither.