Give non-advised clients a ‘cooling off’ period after freedoms, LEBC says
Consumers taking their money under the pension freedoms without advice should be given a month ‘cooling off’ period while they take guidance, national advice firm LEBC argues. The firm has expressed concerns that consumers may not fully recognise the need for sustainable income management and the implications of withdrawal rates as they become aware of […]
Providers join working group to improve pension transfers
Royal London and Rothesay Life are among providers joining the Pensions Administration Standards Association’s transfers working group. The group has been set up by the industry body to look into the transfer process and what can be done to improve it. It will be chaired by PASA board director Gary Evans and examine the supply […]
Coutts to compensate Sipp investor over poor advice
The Financial Ombudsman Service has ordered wealth manager Coutts & Company to pay compensation for advising a client to put £160,000 of their self-invested personal pension into an RBS Navigator investment bond. The upheld decision concerns Mr W who complains he did not fully understand the product he invested in and was unhappy with only […]
FCA survives complaint its FOS oversight is failing
The FCA has survived a complaint that it has failed in its duty to oversee the Financial Ombudsman Service. A complainant took their case to the FCA after saying that the regulator had not lived up to its statutory responsibility to make sure that FOS is capable of performing its duties, and has ignored evidence […]
What's going on in the 'offshore' world?
Graeme Robb, Senior Technical Manager at Prudential, explores the current state of the nation for offshore issues and highlights areas which may be particularly relevant to advisers. In the context of insurance companies, ‘offshore’ can be a relatively straightforward matter. Like their onshore equivalent, offshore bonds are ‘non-qualifying’ for tax purposes, meaning that all gains […]
Former Towry chief to join Smith & Williamson board
Former Towry chief executive Andrew Fisher is set to join Smith and Williamson as a non-executive director, it is understood. Fisher left Towry in 2014 after 10 years with the company, joining first as chairman in 2004 and then becoming chief executive in 2006. Smith and Williamson declined to comment on the appointment. In its […]
Pension transfer spike set to continue on baby-boomer demand
Pensions transfers are likely to continue on an upward trajectory in 2018 thanks to baby-boomer demand, Willis Towers Watson predicts. This is despite an increase in the Bank of England base rate in November, the consultancy says, as it urges schemes to be wary of outflows that could either increase the risk or decrease the […]
Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquisition revealed
Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pantheon Financial in the week leading up to Christmas, a series of Company House filings published this week reveals. Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny refused to comment on the acquisition, but Companies House filings from 3 January show chief executive Nigel Stockton and chief financial officer Matthew Moore became directors […]
This isn’t a yes or no issue. I would say Yes, but subject to special regulatory permission, possibly a specific qualification and, perhaps more important than anything, relevant PII cover.
Or, put another way, “Should some clients be denied suitable advice because it’s unsuitable for others?”
That would be a consequence of the regulatory pendulum swinging from no regulation at all to everyone being regulated according to the lowest common denominator. As you may have noticed, sensible, practical and consulted-upon middle courses aren’t quite the FCA’s forte. Targeted and proportionate? Naah, we don’t do that, we’ve granted ourselves a unilateral exemption from anything in the Statutory Code of Practice For Regulators ~ and the reason we can is that nobody enforces compliance with it. It was just a bit of token window dressing.
The pertinent question is how would you stop them? Being unregulated they fly under the radar.
If the only choice is ‘yes or no’, I would have to err on the side of ‘No’ but only because it is the slightly safer route; however a better solution would be for non regulated products to require specialist qualifications in the same way Equity Release or Final Salary transfers do. This would at least ensure those advisers choosing to use such products have a proven understanding of them and when it is suitable to use them.