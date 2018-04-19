Recommended
Connaught investors await compensation as Capita pays FCA £51m
Capita Financial Managers has paid £51m of its compensation bill to the FCA over its role in the collapse of the Connaught fund, but investors are yet to receive their money back after processing payments hit delays. A note on adminstrators Duff & Phelps’ website says that while Capita met its 31 March deadline to turn […]
Martin Jones: Getting the most from pension sharing rules
The modern approach to pension sharing needs revisiting, given that the legislation is nearly 20 years old. The pensions world continues to evolve at a healthy rate of knots and advisers are used to staying on top of all the new products, features and functionality. However, the legislation that governs aspects of it does not. […]
Webb slams HMRC for pension tax calculator blunder
Former pensions minister Steve Webb has urged HM Revenue and Customs to take down a web page which gives users the wrong information about how much money they can put into pensions. Royal London spotted the blunders on the website and raised the issue with HMRC on Monday 16 April but the information remained in […]
Graham Bentley: Too many costly funds are doing the same thing
Competition and technology should have forced down prices for investors When, in 1931, M&G created the First British Fixed Trust, the UK’s – and indeed Europe’s – first unit trust, there were no Penguins. Penguins were first created in 1932. Yes, I was shocked too, until I realised that was the chocolate biscuit, not the […]
Navigating volatility
The making of any fund can be seen in how it responds to crises and opportunities. In this short video, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management Trevor Greetham outlines how the Royal London Global Multi Asset Portfolios or GMAPs navigated through Brexit and the US election cycle. He also highlights the importance […]
Bill McQuaker: Equities aren’t dangerous; the world is
Trump’s announcements of tariffs on steel and aluminium have led to a much greater focus on the risks posed by his presidency We have had a rollercoaster start to 2018. January saw a rapid rise in global equities before markets succumbed to a technically driven sell-off, recovered a little, and sold off again on the […]
L&G poaches from Sun Life for new product director
Legal & General has appointed Mark Jones to the role of product director of UK protection, within its insurance division. Jones joins from Sun Life. He will be responsible for the developer of both retail and group protection products, and will report into the managing director for UK protection, Steve Griffiths. Griffiths says: “We are […]
Abraham Okusanya: Small advice firms are far from dead
Small firms have never been busier, more profitable and optimistic about the future In 1897, the New York Journal reported that American writer Mark Twain was dead. In fact, it was his cousin who had perished. This prompted Twain to politely inform the paper “the reports of my death are greatly exaggerated”. You would be […]
