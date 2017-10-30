Recommended
SJP makes changes to fund range
St James’s Place has made a series of changes to its fund range, including launching two funds. The changes take effect from 6 November and will also see Schroders multi-asset investment head Johanna Kyrklund appointed as lead manager for the managed growth fund. SJP is launching a Japan fund, which is managed by Yoshihiko Ito […]
Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold incomes
By Jim Grant, Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing. Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from […]
What to expect from the Autumn Budget
The first Budget after an election traditionally dispenses the unpalatable medicine but Brexit could mean the Chancellor will want to limit surprises
How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]
Gilt corner: Weathering a stormy week for gilts
With the Bank of England busy laying the groundwork for a rate hike, Paul Rayner, Head of Government Bonds at Royal London Asset Management, looks at the impact this is having on the market. Read article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well […]
Latest from Money Marketing
Only a handful of fund managers meet Mifid II application deadline
The FCA has revealed that only a handful of investment managers applied for Mifid II authorisations by the 3 July deadline. Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, the regulator said five firms submitted applications by the cut-off point while a further firm made a late submission that was accepted. The FCA pointed out […]
Shift to passives will reverse, Skerritts predicts
The huge wall of money flowing into passives is being driven by the complacency of investors who are trying to buy everything, says Andy Merricks, head of investments at Skerritts Wealth Management. While concerns around a passive bubble have been well documented, Merricks says they are unwarranted as the bulk of money going into passive […]
Bill McQuaker: Why the oil market will fuel returns
With most markets looking fully valued, oil offers a rare chance to take risk at areasonable price
