SJP makes changes to fund range

St James’s Place has made a series of changes to its fund range, including launching two funds. The changes take effect from 6 November and will also see Schroders multi-asset investment head Johanna Kyrklund appointed as lead manager for the managed growth fund. SJP is launching a Japan fund, which is managed by Yoshihiko Ito […]

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Only a handful of fund managers meet Mifid II application deadline

The FCA has revealed that only a handful of investment managers applied for Mifid II authorisations by the 3 July deadline. Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, the regulator said five firms submitted applications by the cut-off point while a further firm made a late submission that was accepted. The FCA pointed out […]

Shift to passives will reverse, Skerritts predicts

The huge wall of money flowing into passives is being driven by the complacency of investors who are trying to buy everything, says Andy Merricks, head of investments at Skerritts Wealth Management. While concerns around a passive bubble have been well documented, Merricks says they are unwarranted as the bulk of money going into passive […]

