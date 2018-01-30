Recommended
Pension scammers ordered to repay £13.7m to victims
The High Court has ruled four people who ran a series of scam pension schemes must pay back £13.7m they took from victims. David Austin, Susan Dalton, Alan Barratt and Julian Hanson tricked hundreds of people over a two-year period to part with their savings and then squandered the money. The Pensions Regulator asked the […]
AJ Bell survives complaint from former adviser over Sipp failures
A former adviser claiming that AJ Bell made a string of errors over his Sipp has lost his complaint at The Pensions Ombudsman. The nature of the allegations against the Sipp provider, which have been made over a number of years, led AJ Bell to take the “unprecedented decision” to ask the client to transfer […]
FOS rules against adviser over pension transfer to access DFM
The Financial Ombudsman Service has told an adviser to compensate a client who transferred their pension to access a discretionary fund manager when they did not need to. In the case, Mr J complains Curo Advisers told him to transfer to a new pension plan to access services from a DFM but then found out […]
All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems
UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]
The curse of long-term cash
Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management, reveals why clients should be seriously concerned when short-term holdings of cash turn into a long-term investment. There is nothing wrong with holding wealth in the form of cash on a short-term basis. For many people capital stability is important and access to ready cash […]
FCA warns of fraudulent UBS clone
The FCA has warned consumers about a clone firm of UBS, which has been operating under the name of “UBS Private Wealth Management”. According to the FCA, fraudsters are using or giving out the details under the name of the Swiss bank with a false email and phone number. The FCA warns that scammers may give […]
Carmignac mulls fund launch for UK investors
French asset manager Carmignac is considering launching an Oeic fund for UK investors as it solidifies its presence abroad. The £50bn fund house currently offers its range of nearly 20 Luxembourg-domiciled funds to UK investors but has not yet launched a UK-domiciled one. Carmignac opened a London office in 2012 which is headed by Maxime […]
Keith Richards: Do not let DB transfers ruin a year of promise and potential
Industry must focus on continuing the improved public perception of advice The advice profession can look back at 2017 with a degree of satisfaction after another positive and progressive year. From our perspective, we have continued to see growth in membership for the fifth consecutive year post-RDR and our Festival of Financial Planning united more […]
