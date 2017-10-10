Recommended
Graham Bentley: The many problems with asset allocation models
Former FCA technical specialist turned consultant Rory Percival’s recent survey of risk profiling tools has stirred up yet more controversy regarding the suitability of asset allocation models within a risk assessment framework. I have had a number of approaches from model portfolio managers asking for help with asset allocation modelling, in particular the process of […]
Investment Uncovered: How Hargreaves’ senior analyst makes investment decisions
Continuing Money Marketing’s series on how firms approach investment management, we speak to Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Laith Khalaf
Head to head: Should advisers or clients pay for platforms?
As Money Marketing explores new research on who benefits from platforms, two leading lights go head to head on the issue of who should pay: advisers, or clients? Clients should pay We view platforms as being just another product in the advice process, much like investments and tax wrappers. The upshot is that in practice […]
Nutmeg losses pass £9m
Robo-adviser Nutmeg has seen its losses increase again as it continues its search for profitability by building an advice service. While turnover increased from £1.7m to £2.6m for the year to December, expenses also increased by more than a million, resulting in an annual loss of more than £9.3m, up from £8.9m in 2015. The […]
European equities: sell, sell, sell… or buy?
The companies held in the Artemis European Opportunities Fund are resilient and still growing. Mark Page finds little to worry stockpickers who focus on the fundamentals.
Daniel Godfrey cans People’s Trust over lack of demand
Daniel Godfrey’s People’s Trust has announced that it is canning its listing on the London Stock Exchange due to a lack of demand from intermediaries and institutional investors. In a statement, Godfrey said the investment trust had attracted a great deal of interest and support, particularly from retail investors. “There was every indication that had […]
Darius McDermott: Look beyond headline yields for UK Equity Income
When picking funds in this sector, it is important to take a step back and think about the total return, not just the income
Roderic Rennison: Five steps to a successful risk management strategy
Risk management is an ongoing process, requiring the right documentation, commitment and resource
Under agency law, they pretty much DO indemnify their AR’s whetehr they like it or NOT, it’s just that the Networks try to wriggle out of it for some stupid reason.
Implied or ostensible authority can always be argued by the other contracting party (client/consumer) unless they clearly knew the agent (AR) was acting outwith it’s authority.