Paul Lewis: The unexplained quirks of the FTSE 100
I got into big trouble last week. I only tweeted a few numbers, then a simple sum. But here is what I did wrong. The numbers were the FTSE 100 and if one thing turns off the anger management software in a financial adviser’s breast it is that. I was treated to several mini-essays (you can […]
Tony Wickenden: New rules on IHT tax avoidance disclosures
A detailed look at the disclosure of tax avoidance scheme changes which come into force in April As I mentioned in my last article, information is pretty important to HM Revenue & Customs. And it is not alone. Unsurprisingly, it is pretty important to most revenue-gathering authorities around the world. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation […]
Zurich won’t bring back adviser PI cover as DB transfer fears haunt market
Zurich has said it will remain committed to offering property and casualty cover for financial advisers, but is standing by a decision to withdraw the rest of its professional indemnity insurance offerings for IFAs. The firm says it will retain the limited insurance range for IFAs for the foreseeable future, but will not reverse the […]
Opinion: M&G Recovery fund – ripe for recovery?
To say that M&G Recovery fund has a long term record is something of an understatement. Launched in 1969 it has an esteemed longer-term history of outperforming the market and was the first investment of its kind. A fund that looked beyond the glamour and excitement of the largest, most successful companies, instead looking for […]
David Cameron appoints former adviser to Tony Blair as new pensions minister
Following a cabinet reshuffle in light of last week’s general election, David Cameron has announced that Ros Altmann will be replacing Steve Webb as pensions minister. As the industry works with one of the largest reforms to the sector in almost a century, the former adviser to Tony Blair has been tasked with ensuring that the pensions revolution does not stray off track.
Latest from Money Marketing
Old Mutual contacts advisers for replatforming advice
Old Mutual Wealth has contacted advisers who use the Aviva platform to learn how it might prevent similar issues experienced by that provider happening in its own replatforming exercise. Aviva moved client assets onto its new platform in January. The platform went through a five-day blackout period and advisers complained of issues with client payments, […]
Trade body demands caution from regulators over language use
The Investment Association has criticised the FCA for misusing language in its asset management market study saying it could harm the reputation of fund managers. In the first installment of the asset management market study, published in November 2016, the FCA drew a clear conclusion on where active management fails to give value to clients. […]
The Big Interview: Allfunds chief executive on becoming the Amazon of the distribution world
Juan Alcaraz explains how big data is going to transform the investment industry. European platform Allfunds chief executive Juan Alcaraz is described by some as the most powerful man in the continent’s fund industry. The ex-global chief executive of Santander Asset Management first had the idea of building a platform business while he was working as […]
