Recommended
Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru
Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]
Barclays rolls back on robo-advice plans
Barclays has rolled back on plans to launch a robo-advice service, Money Marketing understands. The bank launched a new self-directed investment platform, Smart Investor, in August last year. Sources tell Money Marketing that the bank was also planning to complement this with a hybrid advice offering that would combine online services with a face-to-face element, […]
True Potential in-house fund range more than doubles to £4bn
True Potential has grown assets in its discretionary portfolios by £2.1bn in 2017. In its annual results, published today, the platform says it has attracted £3.8bn assets in its in-house funds in 2017, up from £1.7bn in the previous year. Assets into the funds were at £0.7bn in 2015. Since launch in October 2015, True […]
FCA warns over advisers giving ‘inadequate information’ to DB transfer specialists
The FCA has reiterated its warnings that advisers outsourcing defined benefit transfer advice to firms with relevant qualifications cannot divorce themselves from responsibility for the eventual recommendation. While existing FCA rules require additional qualifications to advise on DB transfers, and the FCA has written to all firms who have DB transfer permissions as part of […]
Bonds face up to stormy conditions
As bonds face up to stormy conditions, Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management shares three key trends our Fixed Income Team have seen shaping bond markets recently. Read the article here. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is […]
Most Read
- Top trends
- Top trends
- Revealed: Fidelity International director investigated over harassment claims
- Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent
- How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
- Steve Bee: Why still no justice for Waspi women?
- Robert Reid: Don’t let social media comments diminish our profession
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
FCA to crack down on ambulance chasers
Claims management companies must be more specific on separate permissions and competency when they under the remit of the FCA, according to HM Treasury. Under rules proposed in the Treasury’s latest consultation paper, claims management companies will operate under six sectors – housing disrepair, industrial injuries disablement benefit, personal industry, financial products and services, criminal […]
Martin Tilley: Keeping on top of Sipp proposition dilution
Knowing what assets each operator will accept and with what conditions is becoming increasingly difficult The recent well-publicised events concerning Sipp operator asset acceptance have focused the mind of a number of advisers. We have been fielding enquiries about our own Sipp and the asset classes we as a Sipp operator would consider. But this […]
Fears over investment trust sales as new disclosure hikes costs
Investment trust sales may come under pressure due to new EU rules, experts have warned. The potential benefits of gearing on investment trusts risk being overlooked as new cost reporting rules make them look more expensive compared with open-ended funds. Traditionally, closed-ended funds have looked attractive based on lower costs compared with other structures, as […]
Comments
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.