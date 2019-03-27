Money Marketing
Money Marketing Awards 2019: shortlist revealed!

What an incredible year it has been for the advice profession. Despite persistent fears negative headlines are holding advisers back, there is hope on the horizon that the government really is sitting up and taking notice of the role financial planning can play. The dial has finally moved on the cold-calling ban, the introduction of […]

Lifetime ISAs – International Evidence

By Fiona Tait, Pensions Specialist Since the announcement in March, the Lifetime ISA (LISA) has attracted controversy. Heralded as a saviour for the self-employed and the young wanting to get on the housing ladder, the new LISA risks adding confusion for savers trying to fully understand the benefits of new workplace pension savings through auto-enrolment. To […]

Nutmeg to raise new money through crowdfunding

Digital weath manager and robo-adviser Nutmeg is looking to raise money from its customers in a crowfunding round this summer. The fundraising will be held in conjunction with investment platform Crowdube. Nutmeg chief executive Martin Stead says that the company is investing in new features for the UK customers, “while also taking Nutmeg to new markets […]

Aegon commits to investment in business protection offering

Aegon is looking to bolster the way it offers business protection to advisers with a range of technology upgrades. Advisers will now receive estimated prices showing the impact of specific client disclosures as they progress through an application. The firm will take across other online upgrades that it made to its personal protection and whole […]

Royal London adds weight to CISI financial planning mentoring scheme

Royal London has joined the list of providers offering help to those on the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment’s financial planning mentoring scheme. The firm becomes the third to open its technical helpline exclusively to the scheme’s mentors and mentees. The scheme pairs experienced certified financial planners with mentees who are members of the […]

