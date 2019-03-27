Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
What an incredible year it has been for the advice profession. Despite persistent fears negative headlines are holding advisers back, there is hope on the horizon that the government really is sitting up and taking notice of the role financial planning can play. The dial has finally moved on the cold-calling ban, the introduction of […]
Former executives at Australia’s largest banks are likely to be sent to jail as the fallout from the country’s Royal Commission gathers pace, according to a former competition regulator. Earlier this week one of Australia’s biggest banks, Westpac, said it is expecting to cut 900 full-time advice roles as it prepares to drop its loss-making […]
Fundsmith Equity has been the most popular and the best performing fund for savers entering income drawdown in the last four years, according to research by AJ Bell. The pensions and platform company looked at clients with a £100,000 pension fund who would have entered drawdown in April 2015 when pension freedoms were introduced, and […]
Evidence suggests they have been cheated by successive governments’ mishandling of the NI Fund Have women born in the 1950s been short-changed? Of course they have. Their state pension age has been pushed up from 60, the age they expected to retire for much of their working lives, first to 65 and then, for most […]
By Fiona Tait, Pensions Specialist Since the announcement in March, the Lifetime ISA (LISA) has attracted controversy. Heralded as a saviour for the self-employed and the young wanting to get on the housing ladder, the new LISA risks adding confusion for savers trying to fully understand the benefits of new workplace pension savings through auto-enrolment. To […]
Digital weath manager and robo-adviser Nutmeg is looking to raise money from its customers in a crowfunding round this summer. The fundraising will be held in conjunction with investment platform Crowdube. Nutmeg chief executive Martin Stead says that the company is investing in new features for the UK customers, “while also taking Nutmeg to new markets […]
Aegon is looking to bolster the way it offers business protection to advisers with a range of technology upgrades. Advisers will now receive estimated prices showing the impact of specific client disclosures as they progress through an application. The firm will take across other online upgrades that it made to its personal protection and whole […]
Royal London has joined the list of providers offering help to those on the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment’s financial planning mentoring scheme. The firm becomes the third to open its technical helpline exclusively to the scheme’s mentors and mentees. The scheme pairs experienced certified financial planners with mentees who are members of the […]