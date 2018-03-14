Recommended
Waspi women should be given £15,000 each, Lib Dems say
The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign by giving them £15,000 each. Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions says the Government should do so immediately. Lloyd argues successive administrations have failed to help women who are set […]
Aviva axes critical illness cover from disputed protection product
Aviva has removed critical illness cover from its relevant life insurance product, which was criticised by competitors for not being compliant with tax rules. Aviva launched its relevant life policy with critical illness cover in January 2016 – the first provider to do so. Relevant life insurance is a tax-efficient life insurance policy that allows […]
L&G Home Finance eyes 2018 expansion past equity release
Legal & General Home Finance is set to diversify beyond offering lifetime mortgages this year, according to managing director Steve Ellis. The L&G arm has only handled lifetime mortgages since the firm entered the market by buying Newlife Home Finance in 2015. Ellis says: “This year we will be broadening out into products that are […]
FOS tells adviser to pay client over £30k loss through unsecured Sipp loan
The Financial Ombudsman Service has told an adviser to compensate a client who they told to make an unsecured loan to a third party with money from their Sipp. In the case, a client referred to as Mr H was advised to set up a Sipp by The O’Rourke Partnership in 2011 and was introduced to […]
Where can investors find income in a changing world?
Why taking a global approach not only diversifies risk but also allows investors to access a far wider choice of yields. The diversification benefits of investing globally are well known. But as this short animation explains, taking a global approach can also help investors seeking income. By combining exposure to both bonds and equities spread across a […]
Latest from Money Marketing
Pru downplays impact of D2C plans on adviser relationships
Prudential has denied a proposed direct-to-consumer PruFunds proposition would damage the relationships it has with advisers. M&G Prudential chief executive John Foley says offering the PruFund range direct to customers would open up new channels for the business. Pru said it would be establishing a direct-to-consumer platform as part of the £250m investment into customer […]
Simon Collins: Who is challenging your decisions?
With culture and governance under the spotlight, it is important your business is open to external input
Profile: Scottish Widows boss on Lloyds’ commitment to the business
New distribution director Jackie Leiper on increasing confidence and investment from its banking group parent The failed Scottish Widows/Standard Life merger grabbed the headlines last month, as reports linked it to Lloyds’ decision to end a £109bn investment management arrangement with Standard Life Aberdeen. But news just a couple of days later that the banking group is […]
