Recommended
Top tips for Mifid II cost disclosure
New requirements on costs and charges disclosure are giving advisers a headache. It is no wonder some advisers have re-named the aggregated information on costs and charges they must present to clients under Mifid II “aggravated” information.It is a headache on many levels, not least a lack of understanding, a lack of information, a lack […]
Meet the manager: Jupiter’s Chatfeild-Roberts on youthful enthusiasm versus experience
Jupiter’s fund-of-funds veteran explains his choice of manager to replace Woodford in his portfolios “In a raging bull market, young fund managers can often generate stellar performance but, on balance, experience trumps youthful enthusiasm.” So wrote John Chatfeild-Roberts in his 2006 book, Fundology. Twelve years later, Jupiter Merlin’s head of strategy on independent funds says […]
Scottish Widows fifth firm to suspend TVAS services
Scottish Widows is the fifth firm to halt transfer value analysis report services as the FCA looks to crack down on unsuitable defined benefit transfers. The decision follows those from LV=, Pru, Standard Life and Old Mutual Wealth after the FCA said the reports could act as inducements. The FCA published its flagship paper on […]
Tony Wickenden: What advisers need to know about new tax rules for Scotland and Wales
Until recently, UK taxation has remained uncomplicated by any major differences in the rules between the countries that make it up. That is until 6 April, when Scotland brings in its own income tax rates, with Wales following suit a year later. Wales will also bring in its own land transaction tax, to replace stamp […]
UK housebuilders remain a value trap – despite post-Brexit falls
Despite the sharp drop in housebuilders following the Brexit result, valuations in the highly illiquid market are still at elevated levels. And whilst some investors may take comfort from superficially low price/earnings multiples, are earnings sustainable over the long term, asks Holly Cassell, Assistant Manager of the Neptune UK Mid Cap Fund. Click here to […]
Most Read
- Top trends
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
True Potential drops platform partner in tech overhaul
True Potential has decided to end its relationship with SEI as it develops its own in-house platform technology, Money Marketing has learned. The firm says it wants to take “full control” of its business and rebuild the technology for its pension and investment platform to service advisers and clients itself. As a result, it will […]
FCA warns of fraudulent Jupiter clone firm
The FCA has warned consumers that a scam firm has been pretending to be Jupiter Asset Management. The clone firm, has been operating under the name of “Jupiter Fund Management” but is not related to the real Jupiter. According to the FCA, fraudsters are using the details to convince people they are an authorised firm. Jupiter […]
IFAs express concerns over non-advised drawdown sales after FCA review
Michael Klimes looks at what the FCA’s review of non-advised drawdown tells us about how consumers are faring
Comments
There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
What are IGCs? The Iraqi Governing Council? That’s the answer I got when I just “Googled” it or Inter Governmental Committees! I’ve worked in the pensions industry since January 1973 and I am completely baffled by yet another acronym. My Chartered colleague who sits behing me is equally baffled! I’m sure the answer is obvious and my question will make me look foolish but I can live with that!