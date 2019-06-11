Sussex IFA managing director on why advisers would benefit from a guidance body for best practice As we all know, advice or guidance can give people confidence in the decisions they make. However, for advisers who need to interpret FCA decisions to work out “what good looks like”, there is no obvious place to go […]
A Labour government would seek to bring in a progressive property tax to replace council tax and eradicate stamp duty for those buying property to live in themselves. This would be payable by owners rather than tenants, and empty homes and second homes would be taxed at a higher rate, along with the capital gains […]
Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has pledged to almost double the threshold at which the 40 per cent tax rate threshold kicks in if he becomes prime minister. As part of his bid to become leader of the Conservative Party, Johnson has told the Telegraph that he intends to raise the higher rate threshold from […]
I received an interesting email from an adviser this week. He’d been asked to review a five-year fixed-term annuity that had recently matured. The client was unhappy that the maturity value could not purchase a lifetime annuity paying the same income as the fixed-term annuity. The adviser asked for my thoughts and if I had […]
Development Underwriter Toni Liddell talks about how changes to Royal London’s underwriting approach have resulted in products and services that better meet customers’ needs, including those with existing medical conditions. How would you describe Royal London’s approach to underwriting? Underwriting philosophy touches every part of our business – from product development through to claims. We […]
Legal & General has announced the completion of a rental protection plan pilot, carried out in conjunction with Mortgage Advice Bureau. According to the firm, it is the first major protection provider to develop a protection product specifically for the private rented sector. The plan offers the choice of three products: ‘rental income protection benefit’, […]
Lessons can be learned from the failure of the consumer group’s foray into offering financial products What are we to make of the news last week that Which? is planning to close its mortgage broking and insurance advice businesses? Dozens of staff are likely to lose their jobs at the two subsidiaries when they shut […]
The Baillie Gifford UK Growth Fund plc has announced it will ask shareholders to renew the mandate to repurchase up to 14.99 per cent of shares in a share buy-back scheme. The policy seeks to operate in the “best interests” of shareholders” by taking into account the company’s share price discount to net asset value […]