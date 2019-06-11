Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended
1

Labour outlines plans for new property taxes

A Labour government would seek to bring in a progressive property tax to replace council tax and eradicate stamp duty for those buying property to live in themselves. This would be payable by owners rather than tenants, and empty homes and second homes would be taxed at a higher rate, along with the capital gains […]

Spring Statement Houses of Parliament with Abacus
10

Boris Johnson promises to slash income tax for high earners

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has pledged to almost double the threshold at which the 40 per cent tax rate threshold kicks in if he becomes prime minister. As part of his bid to become leader of the Conservative Party, Johnson has told the Telegraph that he intends to raise the higher rate threshold from […]

protect

A more personal approach to underwriting

Development Underwriter Toni Liddell talks about how changes to Royal London’s underwriting approach have resulted in products and services that better meet customers’ needs, including those with existing medical conditions. How would you describe Royal London’s approach to underwriting? Underwriting philosophy touches every part of our business – from product development through to claims. We […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Legal-and-General-LG-700.png

L&G launches rental protection product with Mortgage Advice Bureau

Legal & General has announced the completion of a rental protection plan pilot, carried out in conjunction with Mortgage Advice Bureau. According to the firm, it is the first major protection provider to develop a protection product specifically for the private rented sector. The plan offers the choice of three products: ‘rental income protection benefit’, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com