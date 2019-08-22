Intelligent Money chief executive Julian Penniston-Hill talks demonstrating value for money and the future of one man bands ahead of Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate. How can advisers show they are value for money? By focusing on the value inherent in holistic financial planning, rather than focusing on investment selection. Many advisers are doing this already, or moving […]
Life Insurer Phoenix Group has generated £287m in cash during the first six months of 2019 despite Brexit uncertainty, according to H1 results. The insurer, which that bought Standard Life Assurance for £3.2bn a year ago, says strong performances in some of its business has offset weaknesses in others. Auto-enrolment contributions to its workplace schemes […]
Royal London continues the trend of subdued defined benefit transfer activity at major pension providers in its half-year results published today. The mutual reports life and pension sales decreased 4 per cent in H1 2019 to £5,8bn compared to £6.1bn in H1 2018. It says this was primarily due to a reduced level of DB […]
Ahead of his workshop of market volatility at the Money Marketing Interactive conference next month, Tavistock’s Connor Stewart answers the big questions on central bank policy and how to cope when the downturn hits Are investors diversified enough for when the bear market hits? Financial markets move in cycles and we are approaching the end […]
By Andrew Morris, Sales Manager, Canada Life Investments In the past we’ve looked at the importance of diversification in investigating what place multi-asset funds had in today’s low cost, tracker-dominated world. We believe that it is imperative that appropriate, suitable multi-asset products are available for clients, to ensure that their risk requirements and appetite are fully […]
The FCA’s released video on defined benefit transfers is the first of its kind and no more are planned in the near future Money Marketing understands. The new video aims to help consumers know what they should expect when discussing a DB transfer with an adviser. Money Marketing understands the watchdog thinks a bonus effect […]
Standard Life Aberdeen-owned platform Parmenion has appointed Tom Sayers as head of investment solutions. He joins from rival Bristol-based discretionary management service Whitechurch Securities where he was head of investment. His career also includes private client stockbroking and advising high net worth individuals. Sayers will be responsible for client assets of more than £6bn and […]
The Pensions Regulator says employers should not avoid auto-enrolment rules after it fined a business £350,000 for ignoring them. An unnamed employer, which has 5,000 staff, allowed an escalating penalty notice to grow before correctly re-enrolling staff into the company pension scheme and paying the right contributions. The anonymous case study is included in TPR’s […]