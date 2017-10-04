Recommended
FCA: Only half of DB transfers rated suitable
DB transfers feel more heat from regulator as only third of product choices found suitable The FCA has released findings of an assessment of defined benefit transfer advice showing just 47 per cent were rated suitable. In an update on its work published this morning, the regulator has revealed the full scope of its work […]
Risk profilers rebuff calls for unified rating scale
Risk profile companies have defended using different rating scales to the key investor information document prescribed in regulation, after an adviser recently called for a unified approach. In a regulation session at Money Marketing Interactive in Harrogate this month, an adviser gained the support of other delegates when she asked FCA retail investments head Clive […]
Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold incomes
By Jim Grant, Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing. Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from […]
Follow the money: Where are advisers going wrong on DB transfers?
FCA targets the gaps in the DB transfer advice process
Auto-enrolment update – The calm before the storm
By Jamie Clark, Business Development Manager It seems that auto-enrolment has been relatively successful so far: Figures from the Pensions Regulator show that since the start of auto-enrolment, over 60,000 employers have put more than 5 million members of staff into a workplace pension. The adviser and pension provider markets have so far managed to […]
Latest from Money Marketing
FCA chief: Low interest rates are putting people off advice
FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has said that low interest rates may be putting people off seeking financial advice. In a speech at Mansion House, Bailey said that the provision of advice was a “major area of attention” for the regulator, and that it was “crucial” given consumers now have more choice over what to […]
FCA cleared in Keydata compensation complaint
The FCA has been cleared in a complaint where it was criticised for not making sure clients who had invested in collapsed life settlement scheme Keydata were contacted about making a claim for compensation. The clients of the complainant were also clients of another firm – called firm X in the complaint. After a FSA […]
ATS executive leaves as service woes continue
Alliance Trust Savings chief operating officer Allison Fower has left the business after just eight months with the firm. ATS confirmed Fower left in August. Prior to joining ATS she spent two years as platform and proposition consultant at Prudential. At ATS Fower was responsible for operations, change, IT and proposition. Candid Financial Advice director […]
