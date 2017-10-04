Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Recommended

23

FCA: Only half of DB transfers rated suitable

DB transfers feel more heat from regulator as only third of product choices found suitable The FCA has released findings of an assessment of defined benefit transfer advice showing just 47 per cent were rated suitable. In an update on its work published this morning, the regulator has revealed the full scope of its work […]

6

Risk profilers rebuff calls for unified rating scale

Risk profile companies have defended using different rating scales to the key investor information document prescribed in regulation, after an adviser recently called for a unified approach. In a regulation session at Money Marketing Interactive in Harrogate this month, an adviser gained the support of other delegates when she asked FCA retail investments head Clive […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew Bailey BBA Conference 2012 480

FCA chief: Low interest rates are putting people off advice

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has said that low interest rates may be putting people off seeking financial advice. In a speech at Mansion House, Bailey said that the provision of advice was a “major area of attention” for the regulator, and that it was “crucial” given consumers now have more choice over what to […]

FCA cleared in Keydata compensation complaint

The FCA has been cleared in a complaint where it was criticised for not making sure clients who had invested in collapsed life settlement scheme Keydata were contacted about making a claim for compensation. The clients of the complainant were also clients of another firm – called firm X in the complaint. After a FSA […]

1

ATS executive leaves as service woes continue

Alliance Trust Savings chief operating officer Allison Fower has left the business after just eight months with the firm. ATS confirmed Fower left in August. Prior to joining ATS she spent two years as platform and proposition consultant at Prudential. At ATS Fower was responsible for operations, change, IT and proposition. Candid Financial Advice director […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment