DWP admits ‘misleading’ public on Scottish independence
The Department for Work & Pensions has admitted it misled a member of the public about the value of the state pension in the run-up to Scotland’s independence referendum. In 2013, the DWP sent out a letter to a constituent of former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond, saying: “If Scotland does become independent, this will […]
MPs hammer FCA conduct on British Steel as all transfer advisers to be investigated
The work and pensions select committee has published documents it believes raise serious concerns about how the FCA has handled the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. The documents are responses from the FCA, the financial advice firm Active Wealth and “introducer” firm Celtic Wealth, following evidence on BSPS in parliament in December 2017. The responses […]
Steve Bee: Make way for the next generation of Waspi women
Mishandling of the recent rapid increases in the state pension age have had a devastating effect on many women
How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]
Europe: Political risk on the rise?
By Rob Burnett, Head of European Equities, Neptune In recent weeks, worrying headlines have been emerging from Spain, Germany and Italy amidst political unrest. Is political risk on the rise in Europe, asks Neptune’s Rob Burnett? Click here Important Information – for investment professionals only. Investment risks This Fund may have a high volatility rating […]
Mortgage adviser launches robo service
JLM Mortgage Services has launched the first stage of its new ‘robo advice’ service. The mortgage and protection network claims it is the first network to launch such a tool to its members. The Virtual Adviser will allow member brokers to offer an online service to residential and buy-to-let customers. This service will offer an […]
Why protection providers must take a gamble
Providers should listen closer to advisers and consumers when deciding what initiatives will work
Investment Uncovered: How Tenet makes its investment decisions
Continuing this series looking at how firms make their investment decisions, we speak to Tenet Group technical services and research manager Joanne Rigby
With respect, this is a pointless question as it stands. The question of tax relief should not, at least in my view, be considered independently of the taxation of the resulting benefits. The point about the current system that is often overlooked is that although higher rate taxpayers benefit from higher rate relief on contributions, they generally also pay higher rate tax on the benefits, which is a sensible and fair system. If tax relief on contributions is to be restricted in any way then I think that the resulting benefits should be taxed in a way that reflects the tax relief provided on the contributions.