Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Recommended

Tony Wickenden: What you need to know about trust taxation

This week I am going to look at the taxation fundamentals underpinning trustee investment. For income tax purposes, most relevant is whether there is a beneficiary entitled to the trust income as it arises. Generally, if there is a beneficiary entitled to the income from a trust (and the income is not assessed on the settlor), […]

13

FOS strategy head defends service against IFA misconceptions

David Cresswell argues some advisers have the wrong impression about the service The Financial Ombudsman Service’s strategy director has attempted to dispel a number of misconceptions he believes advisers have about the complaints adjudicator. In an interview with Money Marketing, David Cresswell also offers tips on how IFAs should approach their dialogue with the FOS. […]

Parliament-UK-Government-Dusk-700.jpg
2

MPs sound Brexit warning over expat pensions

The head of an influential committee of MPs has urged the Government to make sure British expatriates are not left without their pensions as a result of a ‘cliff-edge’ Brexit. Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan has written a letter to Chancellor Philip Hammond warning over the future of long-term pensions and insurance policies that […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

charlie palmer

FCA gives banned network boss two weeks to pay £86,000 fine

Banned former network boss Charlie Palmer must pay a more than £86,000 fine to the FCA within two weeks, the regulator said today. The FCA published a final notice on 19 September, after Palmer’s appeal to the Upper Tribunal was unsuccessful, which says that his £86,691 fine must now be paid within 14 days. If any […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA warns of fraudulent Rathbones clone firm

The FCA has warned consumers a clone firm of Rathbones Investment Management which has been operating under the name of “Rathbones Brothers”. According to the FCA, fraudsters are using or giving out the details under the name of the UK wealth manager  with a false email, website and phone number. The FCA warns that scammers may […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Edinburgh and Glasgow - £25,000 to £45,000 depending upon experience

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Duncan Gafney 19th September 2017 at 3:09 pm

    As far as I know, we hire the best person for the job, everything else is irrelevant.

Leave a comment