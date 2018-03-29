Recommended
Blog: FOS didn’t deserve the Channel 4 treatment
I’ve just finished watching last night’s Channel 4 Dispatches special on the Financial Ombudsman Service. First things first, I rate Dispatches incredibly highly. I was fortunate enough to work on one of its investigations back in my journalist training, and I can attest to the intellectual and journalistic prowess of the people on that team. […]
Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income
The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing. Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016. Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]
How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Hot Money: Assessing three years of pension freedoms
As the pension freedoms approach their third anniversary, advisers are reflecting on how the watershed policy has affected both their businesses and their clients. Clients have benefited from being able to access flexible drawdown and to use their pension to help fund inheritance. They are able to transfer out of defined benefit schemes and are […]
Inheritance tax and estate planning – exemptions and reliefs
By Kim Jarvis, technical manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team In this article we look at the main exemptions and reliefs that are available on death. Within the article, spouse also means civil partner. Nil-rate band Under current rules, any part of the estate that falls within the available nil-rate band (NRB), […]
Latest from Money Marketing
Scottish Widows governance committee calls on firm to communicate volatility better
Scottish Widows’ independent governance committee has recommended that the firm communicate investment volatility better to its customers. Despite a generally positive report, including praise for reducing charges and engaging clients with legacy products, the committee said that it would “like to see Scottish Widows do more to ensure customers are made aware of short-term risks […]
Sam Sloma: Advisers need to teach clients patience
Younger clients used to the immediacy of the modern world fail to understand wealth is created over decades. I deal with a different demographic to most advisers in the UK. My firm’s average client age is substantially lower than that of the wider industry, at mid-30s. I work with two main subsets of clients as […]
Tim Sargisson: How GDPR will hurt adviser recruitment
The Global Data Protection Regulation comes into force in a little under two months but there seems precious little in the way of detail regarding its impact on financial services. The FCA and Information Commissioners Office did publish a joint update last month but it did not add very much in terms of information to […]
