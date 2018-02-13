Recommended
Govt rebuffs calls to compensate Waspi women
The Government has rejected calls to compensate women born in the 1950s who have campaigned for an increase to their state pension. Pensions minister Guy Opperman dismissed proposals to hike these pensions as “unaffordable” when he responded to an opposition debate on the issue in parliament yesterday. Opperman went on to add the proposals “cannot […]
British Steel adviser explains ongoing charges calculation to MPs
Active Wealth director Darren Reynolds has emphasised that ongoing adviser charges for British Steel clients have not been calculated as a percentage of their funds. In a letter addressed to work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field, Reynolds reveals more details about the way approximately 300 British Steel clients were advised by […]
How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]
What goes on behind the scenes when a platform changes technology?
No amount of rigorous testing can eliminate all the teething problems when hundreds of thousands of client accounts are being moved With multiple platforms undergoing technology changes, advisers are having their work disrupted by businesses moving their clients’ data. Two significant client data migrations have taken place in the past two months, with Aegon moving […]
Artemis US Smaller Companies: Economy supportive – of the strong
In 2016, Cormac Weldon expects the economy in the US to favour selected smaller companies in housing, airlines and technology.
Advisers frustrated by LEI applications under Mifid II
Advisers have been urged to shop around if they need a Legal Entity Identifier under Mifid II as fears have been raised that scam companies could take advantage of the market. LEIs willwbe required where the client is not an individual, for example if they are acting under a legal entity or structure such as […]
Fidelity president jumps ship to US company
Fidelity International president Brian Conroy will soon leave the business for the US company the asset manager was spun out from. Conroy’s role at Fidelity Investments, which is controlled by the same family that owns a large stake in Fidelity International, has not yet been disclosed, but he will be leaving his current role at […]
Martin Tilley: Get the right pension scheme protector
A recent court case highlights the importance of a deep understanding of pension legislation and company law As a small self-administered pension schemes practitioner of nearly 40 years, we have always maintained the need to keep a tight ship. When dealing with legislation surrounding tax-exempt funds there should be no shortcuts, as errors and omissions […]
