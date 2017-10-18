Recommended
Zurich: Retail platform is not for sale
Zurich has pledged its commitment to the retail investment market following the announcement it is selling its workplace pensions business to Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds and Zurich announced the deal today, saying it is expected to partially complete in the first quarter of next year. A number of market sources told Money Marketing over summer that […]
Matt Timmins: New guidance body has no right to word ‘advice’
Much more needs to be done to help educate consumers on the vital difference between receiving guidance or advice
Is protection compatible with the new look advice profession?
Advisers are worried selling protection goes against their professional image but ignoring it is helping no one
How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]
Would you take a tennis racquet fishing?
Les Cameron, Head of Technical, explores defined benefit pension transfers from a technical viewpoint, tackling the topics such as transfer values and transfer drivers.
Most Read
- Top trends
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
Robo-adviser Moneyfarm ends zero fees plan for small accounts
Moneyfarm has announced that it will introduce charges where there previously were none for portfolios below £10,000 or above £1m as it ups its pricing in line with other robo-advisers. Fees across all portfolios will either rise or remain the same, with £20,000 to £100,000 and £500,000 to £1m the only invested amounts that will […]
Investing in brands pays off when attracting advisers
Tupperware is my nightmare. Ok, that and my trolley suitcase, as I am often reminded by a friend who once enjoyed a violent (pathetic) outburst as I wrestled unsuccessfully with its narrow wheel base. But my luggage comes second to the horrors that lurk behind one particular swivel cupboard in my kitchen. A dystopian mountain […]
Tony Byrne: We need bold action to avert a pension crisis
What wake-up call does the Government need in order to do something about the looming pension crisis?
Comments
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.