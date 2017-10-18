Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Recommended

Zurich: Retail platform is not for sale

Zurich has pledged its commitment to the retail investment market following the announcement it is selling its workplace pensions business to Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds and Zurich announced the deal today, saying it is expected to partially complete in the first quarter of next year. A number of market sources told Money Marketing over summer that […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
73

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Technology-Business-Computer-700x450.jpg

Robo-adviser Moneyfarm ends zero fees plan for small accounts

Moneyfarm has announced that it will introduce charges where there previously were none for portfolios below £10,000 or above £1m as it ups its pricing in line with other robo-advisers. Fees across all portfolios will either rise or remain the same, with £20,000 to £100,000 and £500,000 to £1m the only invested amounts that will […]

Investing in brands pays off when attracting advisers

Tupperware is my nightmare. Ok, that and my trolley suitcase, as I am often reminded by a friend who once enjoyed a violent (pathetic) outburst as I wrestled unsuccessfully with its narrow wheel base. But my luggage comes second to the horrors that lurk behind one particular swivel cupboard in my kitchen. A dystopian mountain […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experience

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment