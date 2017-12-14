Recommended
Fund managers branded ‘arrogant and complacent’ on fees
Asset managers have been branded “arrogant and complacent” by the academic tasked with creating a new template for fund costs and charges. Transparency campaigner Chris Sier, who is chairing the regulator’s disclosure working group, has told The Times that he estimates £35bn a year is being overcharged from pension funds in hidden costs. On those […]
Woodford dropped by another fund house
Architas has fully disinvested from the Woodford Equity Income fund within its six-strong £920m multi-asset fund range as it raises concerns over the manager’s current style, Money Marketing has learned. The firm has reduced the overall asset allocation to UK equities in the range as it decides to focus on fewer more “flexible” fund managers […]
Retail investors stick by Woodford through difficult 2017
Retail investors have stuck by Neil Woodford in 2017 despite several multi-managers pulling money from the star fund manager. The Woodford Equity Income fund was the second most popular with Bestinvest retail investors, although Fundsmith Equity was the “clear and decisive winner” when it came to inflows via the investment platform, says managing director Jason […]
Another firm appeals bill for late Gabriel return
Another firm has complained that the FCA was wrong to charge it a fee for filings its regulatory returns late. Having missed the deadline to file its Gabriel return, the firm argued to the Complaints Commissioner that it should not have to pay the £250 administration fee because it did not receive a reminder by […]
Matching risk profiles
In this short video, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management Trevor Greetham looks at how to configure portfolios to match different risk appetites, explaining the tools he uses to manage risk. Click here
How do we solve the unregulated investments problem?
At our recent Money Marketing In Focus conference, the FCA and Financial Services Compensation Scheme shared a stage to talk about the fallout from the freedoms and where we go from here. It is clear the advisers in the audience were focused on one in issue in particular: how unregulated investments are treated. FSCS chief […]
Nick Bamford: Contingent charging scares off clients
I received a new enquiry by email this morning. It contained a statement from the sender as follows: “I have spoken to a number of advisers but I feel they are trying to sell me products rather than give me impartial advice. What I want is some proper advice for which I can pay a fee […]
How China will avoid a ‘Minsky moment’
While US interest rates have started to rise since 2015, the Fed has not been in a hurry to hike interest rates because inflation has been low, due to structural forces, despite the healthy economy. It has also announced plans to shrink its balance sheet though adopting a gradual approach that will extend until end-2025. […]
