Recommended
Which financial services names have made the Rich List?
The founders of Hargreaves Lansdown have seen their wealth increase over the last year as it emerges who gave what to the Leave and Remain campaigns ahead of the EU referendum. The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, reveals co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown Peter Hargreaves is ranked 51 among the UK’s wealthiest 1,000 people. His […]
Transact cleared as pension transfer complaints upheld against ReAssure
Two complainants said ReAssure and Transact contributed to the delay of their funds being transferred
How to build portfolios resilient to short-term volatility
In this short video, Richard Marwood, senior UK equities fund manager at Royal London Asset Management, outlines how he seeks to build portfolios that are resilient to short-term volatility. Watch the video in full The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and […]
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
Why bypass trusts are still appropriate post-pension freedoms
The usefulness of bypass trusts have been questioned in light of the generous death benefit rules on offer from pension schemes
How state pension age changes will impact advice
Whether they like it or not, many in the industry can see where the Government is coming from in bringing forward the state pension age increase to 68 seven years earlier than planned. Increased life expectancy needs to be managed alongside the economics of having to fund the state pension, particularly if the alternatives, such as […]
Malcolm McLean: Bigger may not be better for pensions
Questions remain over whether consolidation will prove successful for defined benefit pensions and the guidance bodies
Comments
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.