Recommended
Pensions Regulator: We could have done more on British Steel transfers
The Pensions Regulator admits it could have done more to help British Steel Pension Scheme members understand the consequences of transferring out into defined contribution plans. In its response to the work and pensions select committee’s report into British Steel published today the regulator reflects on what it has learned from the saga. TPR says […]
LGIM readies for Brexit with Dublin base approval
Legal and General Investment Management has received regulatory approval for its new business unit in Dublin as it plans to shift part of its operations in preparation for Brexit. In May 2017, the company, which manages nearly £1trn assets globally, announced it was planning to set up a company in Ireland to manage its Ucits […]
Equity release a growing market for solicitors – Pru
Research from Prudential conducted among UK private client solicitors shows a growing need for advisory work in equity release. Twenty nine per cent of solicitors believe demand for legal guidance in the area of equity release will increase in the next five years and over the last two years, one in four (26 per cent) […]
Aegon completes move of 400,000 Cofunds’ clients to new platform
Aegon has completed its technology upgrade of Cofunds’ advised customers, moving more than 400,000 clients to a new platform over the weekend. Cofunds investor portfolio service and institutional service upgraded to the new Aegon platform in December and March, respectively. Aegon chief distribution and marketing officer Mark Till says through the three upgrades more than […]
Artemis Global Income: sustaining yield
Jacob de Tusch-Lec explains why he favours bond proxies in Europe (and China). To watch the video click here
Most Read
- Top trends
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
Profile: Magenta Financial Planning boss on encouraging more women to become advisers
Magenta Financial Planning managing director on the difficulties of diversity and promoting the profession There are a couple of misconceptions about Magenta Financial Planning. One is that it must be specifically targeting female clients because it has a pink logo; the other that because all its current staff are women, it must be a female-only firm. Not […]
Danby Bloch: Batten down the hatches for IHT review
Office of Tax Simplification report could trigger the biggest upset in estate planning for years If you think the biggest threat to inheritance tax planning is posed by Jeremy Corbyn and a possible Labour government, think again. The Conservatives are taking a long hard look at IHT and their aim is simplification. The Office of […]
Advisers urged to catch up on new product governance rules
Former FCA technical director Rory Percival has warned advisers are still unaware about new product governance rules introduced under Mifid II. Speaking at a recent event held by Discus, Percival said few advisers he had met around the UK had heard about the so-called PROD rules. PROD is a new FCA rulebook introduced as part […]
Comments
There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Does this include pro Bono work which, in my opinion, is a cross subsidy because you do not get paid but it takes working hours to do?
Cross subsidy exists in all professions and businesses with a profit motivation.
It is impossible to eliminate cross subsidy, unless you are intending to destroy the profession, or the profit making process.
However, “profiteering” (the concept of making fortuitous and large profit through taking unfair advantage of the buyer) is an entirely different matter.
As far as our profession is concerned, because of the “ongoing adviser fee” or renewal commission, and the continuing weakness of “hard pre-disclosure”, there are still huge revenues being charged to the client, who is usually blissfully unaware.
The only solution to this problem is to force all Advisers to declare their total earnings per the client on an annual basis … to the client.
I think I am right in saying that this is coming into force this month … is it not ?
Surly SJP is completely a Subsidised Product incentives sales force, How much of the AMC of its funds are used to cover its over charging advice process. £53 Milliion last year alone!!!