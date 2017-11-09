Money Marketing

Old Mutual buys fifth advice firm in a year

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers has sealed its fifth acquisition this year with Yorkshire-based single-adviser firm Coleman Clough. The deal will add £33m assets to Old Mutual’s national advice firm. Following the move, Coleman Clough’s founder and sole adviser Roy Clough will retire but will stay in the firm to allow the clients to […]

FCA asked to review guidance on reporting fraud to police

The Complaints Commissioner wants the FCA to regularly check its enforcement team is following guidance on when they should report suspected fraud to the police after a complaint called into question the regulator’s processes. The complainant alleged the FCA had failed to work with investors and the police in its enforcement action against two investment […]

Old Mutual compensates couple after ‘misleading’ online information

Old Mutual Wealth must compensate a couple after showing incorrect information on its website that led them to believe they could not move their money out of certain under-performing funds. The couple, Mr and Mrs F, made a complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service about Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance saying its website wrongly claimed […]

Aegon confirms timing for Cofunds transfer

Advised clients on the Cofunds platform will be moved to the upgraded Aegon platform in May next year, the business has confirmed. In an update today, Aegon says the Cofunds retail book will be migrated early in the new tax year. Aegon says the decision to move those clients at that time follows feedback from […]

