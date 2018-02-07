Recommended
£5.1bn IFA Saunderson House up for sale
The parent company of IFA Saunderson House has indicated the business is up for sale. In a trading update today, IFG Group, also the parent of James Hay, says it has received a number of approaches for the business. The trading update says: “Discussions are at a preliminary stage. The group will consider a sale […]
Steve Bee: Make way for the next generation of Waspi women
Mishandling of the recent rapid increases in the state pension age have had a devastating effect on many women
Aviva replatforming issues delay adviser payments
Problems with Aviva’s platform upgrade have meant some payments to advisers have failed to go through. Advisers have also complained to Money Marketing that there have been delays to income payments due to clients. Aviva has been beset with problems since it launched its new FNZ-powered platform on 23 January. This launch followed five-days of […]
Aegon rejects PensionBee allegations over blocking transfers
Aegon has rejected allegations from PensionBee that it has blocked hundreds of requests to move small pots electronically. An open letter dated 31 January from PensionBee chief executive Romi Savova to Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace makes several allegations. Savova alleges that, since 8 June 2017, customers wishing to transfer out of Aegon to […]
Investment Forum
Position Portfolios for a Changing China, Accelerating Disruption and More Political Discourse Is China an asset class? Why Investors’ Understanding of China is Changing How is disruption changing the way we invest? Established Ways of Doing Business Are Being Challenged What to Watch: Why politics matters more than ever in 2017 Key takeaways: Despite volatile […]
Mel Kenny: Pro bono and volunteering benefits us all
I recently did some volunteering with the Personal Finance Society in helping facilitate its Discover Fortunes game at a school. For those of you who do not know much about it, it is a two-hour session that encourages sixth form students to think about a career in personal finance and listen to a financial adviser […]
Tim Sargisson: Why won’t consumers get the message?
The benefits of advice are clear, yet the industry still struggles to get consumers through the door As someone who is now accustomed to being variously described as “seasoned”, “experienced” and, in one case, a “veteran” of the industry, it is safe to assume I know something about the world advisers inhabit. Indeed, 30 years […]
FCA wins authorisation cancellation fee complaint
The FCA has survived a complaint where a firm wanted a fee charged for cancelling its authorisation refunded. The firm was charged a £1,300 fee after it missed the deadline to have its FCA authorisation cancelled. The firm initially complained to the FCA saying it was unfair the fee was charged because it understood it […]
