AJ Bell tech gets analyst backing to survive IPO

As platforms continue to struggle with upgrading their systems, analysts are urging AJ Bell to keep its focus on technology ahead of its planned listing. AJ Bell is set to launch an initial public offering of shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange either later this year or early next. The platform […]
Aegon apologises to advisers over Cofunds replatforming

Aegon has issued an apology to advisers in response to problems with the Cofunds replatforming. The firm is also increasing headcount in its operations team by redeploying 200 employees to help deal with any further issues. Advisers using the Aegon platform have reported numerous problems with it since it was integrated with the Cofunds business […]
Robert Reid: Ambulance chasers hunt their next prey

Sometimes in business you can have an exceptional year and, provided you do not take it for granted, all is good. Allowing expenses to match an unsustainable increase in revenue is asking for trouble. As the claims deadline for PPI draws closer, it is clear the ambulance chasers will be looking elsewhere to continue the […]

Gregg McClymont: The pension dashboard’s fatal flaw

Is industry right to think dashboard will boost engagement when inertia has proved such a dominant behaviour? The pensions dashboard concept has captured the imagination of the government and industry, and the attraction is obvious. Digitalise all existing records so individuals can see their aggregated pension entitlements in once place at the click of a […]

Pensions minister: Govt won’t rush into auto-enrolment solution for self-employed

The government will not rush into a “single saving intervention” for self-employed workers because such a move could be counter-productive, Pensions minister Guy Opperman says. In a letter to work and pensions select committee chairman and MP Frank Field, Opperman says testing and understanding what works is critical to any good intervention. Opperman was responding […]

SJP positive on academy growth

St James’s Place is positive about the growth of its 250-strong academy despite reporting a loss in its advice arm for 2017 earlier this month. The restricted advice giant posted a loss of £35.4m for 2017, an increase on the £24.8m loss in 2016. A breakdown of SJP trainees provided to Money Marketing by the […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 20th June 2018 at 2:39 pm

    It’ll surely depend on the system, the questions it asks and how (if at all) it’s able to deal with soft facts.

    I find that when compiling an ATRQ with a client, certain questions need discussing so as to avoid what may well turn out to be inappropriately cautious answers.

    There have, of late, been some discussions around how some clients need to be steered away from overly cautious responses, as the end result can preclude them from accessing the very funds likely to give them the returns necessary to meet their long term objective/s, notwithstanding somewhat higher volatility along the way.

    Just how much can be built into a robo questionnaire so as to include all these considerations?

