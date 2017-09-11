Money Marketing

Hargreaves joins ABI as as first platform member

Hargreaves Lansdown is joining the Association of British Insurers with a view to strengthening its representation with government, regulators and other stakeholders. The firm is joining as the ABI’s first platform member. It is not able to join the ABI as a full member because it is not an insurer. The ABI says it wants […]

Prudential goes after 30 more advisers

Prudential is resuming its adviser recruitment drive with plans to hire up to thirty new advisers by the end of the year. Advice arm Prudential Financial Planning began in 2012 with 20 advisers. By 2015 it had 210 advisers, and the firm announced it was targeting a further 40 with a hiring campaign. Currently, Prudential […]

Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs

Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs with a new study programme. The programme, Route to Wealth, is designed to encourage more mortgage advisers to move into pensions and investments. Route to Wealth will be a two-year structured training programme, with all costs paid back by Openwork. Openwork mortgage director John Cupis says: “Over […]

