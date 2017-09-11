Recommended
Hargreaves joins ABI as as first platform member
Hargreaves Lansdown is joining the Association of British Insurers with a view to strengthening its representation with government, regulators and other stakeholders. The firm is joining as the ABI’s first platform member. It is not able to join the ABI as a full member because it is not an insurer. The ABI says it wants […]
The active/passive choice: determine the right blend for your clients
Creating investment portfolios for clients is a key role for advisers. The choice between active and passive investment strategies is at the heart of this role. Ankul Daga, senior investment strategist at Vanguard, explains a framework for blending active and passive that can help you and your clients. Read more about the active/passive framework, as […]
Waspi slams ‘devastating’ state pension age hike as IFS says reforms saved £5.1bn
Reforms have left women £32 a week poorer, think tank finds
Prudential goes after 30 more advisers
Prudential is resuming its adviser recruitment drive with plans to hire up to thirty new advisers by the end of the year. Advice arm Prudential Financial Planning began in 2012 with 20 advisers. By 2015 it had 210 advisers, and the firm announced it was targeting a further 40 with a hiring campaign. Currently, Prudential […]
Artemis Global equities: ’15, going on ’16
After an “interesting” year, Peter Saacke separates the so-what stories (the Swiss franc, Grexit) from the ones with lasting impact on global equities.
Most Read
- Top trends
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs
Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs with a new study programme. The programme, Route to Wealth, is designed to encourage more mortgage advisers to move into pensions and investments. Route to Wealth will be a two-year structured training programme, with all costs paid back by Openwork. Openwork mortgage director John Cupis says: “Over […]
Advisers favour direct status over network membership
Just over a quarter of respondents thought advisers should be part of a network
Danby Bloch: Why are advisers overlooking the safety of limited liability?
The costs of unlimited liability can be catastrophic, so advisers who are sole traders or in full partnerships should reconsider their position
Comments
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.