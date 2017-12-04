Recommended
Sipp provider faces uncertain future as more complaints come in
Sipp provider Carey Pensions has been accused of due diligence failings over an unregulated investment firm in the latest in a string of Financial Ombudsman Service complaints. Carey posted a loss of £153,800 in 2016 due to an increase in claims. The firm said the loss was due to “a number of complaints and legal […]
Editor’s note: The battle is on for Hargreaves’ title
Hargreaves Lansdown is a direct-to-consumer monster without parallel. No other competitor even comes close. Hargreaves accounts for a 38 per cent share of the D2C platform market, increasing its market share over each the last four years in an increasingly crowded space. It is a full 29 percentage points ahead of its nearest competitor, Barclays […]
Aviva boosts growth targets eyeing ‘bolt-on’ acquisitions
Aviva has boosted expectations of how fast it expects to grow its earnings and cash reserves, hinting at further acquisitions as it pays off debt. At an event for investors today, Aviva says it expects to be able to pay out greater dividends to shareholders as the business has become “streamlined” and “focused on markets […]
Neil Liversidge: Mistrust shows how public are coached against IFAs
In future, I shall delete all emails announcing surveys alleging advisers are not trusted by the public. They are deceptive and demoralising drivel. Who answers surveys anyway? When approached by survey-takers in the street I employ the kind of high-speed body-swerve of which most professional footballers would be proud. Those conducting telephone surveys are told […]
How to balance bottom-up with top-down research in constructing multi-asset credit portfolios
In this short video, Azhar Hussain, head of global high yield at Royal London Asset Management, explains how his team balance bottom-up with top-down research in constructing multi-asset credit portfolios. Watch the video in full The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up […]
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
Scott Gallacher: Dishonesty on qualifications sets us back as professionals
The world has become a less deferential place over the decades but the concept of “the professions” still lingers, conjuring up images of expertise, probity and sober good judgement. Many individual advisers and planners can rightfully claim a place in that group but recognition for advice more generally is proving a bit of a slog. […]
Alan Hughes: Keeping on top of AR risk
The FCA has its eye on principal firms’ management of their authorised representatives
FCA takes action against unauthorised car park investment scheme
An unauthorised airport car parking investment scheme operator has closed some of its schemes following discussions with the FCA. According to a notice on the FCA website, Park First Limited, and related entities, was promoting and running the investment schemes. The FCA took the view they were collective investment schemes, which only authorised firms or […]
Comments
There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
AI, Robo advice, mobile phone connectivity is coming and we just have to prepare for it. I am looking at ‘glasses’ for recording all conversations.
Today’s teenagers will be tomorrow’s clients and they do not do ‘face to face’ very often outside of education and work.
Its about Trust, £10 sounds cheap, but then what they are selling is the Product from which the they have an on going 0.60% or more, Look at what is being recommended and ask, can they really give “Advice” for £10 If you believe the answer is “No” then clearly, they are not to be trusted.