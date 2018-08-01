A former boss of a wealth management firm has been sentenced to six years in jail for defrauding 55 people out of £14.5m in a Ponzi scheme. Freddy David, former managing director of Hertfordshire firm HBFS Financial Services, pleaded guilty to obtaining a money transfer by deception and fraud by abuse of position at Southwark […]
Collective defined contribution pension schemes risk creating intergenerational injustice and undermining pension freedoms, warns the Centre for Policy Studies. In a report published today, CPS research fellow Michael Johnson says the evidence on countries that have such schemes, including the Netherlands, Canada, and Germany, is mixed. CDC pensions – which are not yet available in […]
M&G Prudential has revealed a raft of leadership changes ahead of its demerger from Prudential. M&G Prudential was formed in August last year through the merger of asset manager M&G and Prudential’s UK and European life business. Among the changes announced today are that M&G Investments chief executive Anne Richards will leave the company to head […]
The Pensions Ombudsman has “strongly” recommended AJ Bell reviews the way it deals with death benefits in nomination forms. In an upheld ruling, TPO says AJ Bell Trustees and AJ Bell failed to check whether the details on a deceased member’s nomination form were accurate. The member, known as Mr M, died on 4 November […]
Ewan Thompson, Manager of the Neptune Emerging Markets Fund, explains why dollar strength is an important indicator for emerging markets, which have weathered the recent volatility well. Watch the video here Investment risks Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well […]
The FCA’s decision to ban former Tailormade Independent Limited chief executive Alistair Burns has been upheld by the Upper Tribunal. Between January 2010 and January 2013, Tailormade gave advice to 1,661 customers who were considering transferring or switching their existing pension funds via Sipps into unregulated investments, such as green oil, biofuels, farmland and overseas […]
The Pensions Ombudsman has ruled Phoenix Life should reimburse a client for the financial losses he suffered due to a breach of contract that led to the disinvestment of his funds. In the case Mr T complained that James Hay made an unauthorised encashment of his savings, formerly held in a Sipp, and that Phoenix […]
Financial adviser Claire Walsh has been appointed as Schroders’ inaugural personal finance director. Walsh is currently an adviser at Aspect8, part of Benchmark Capital, and will join Schroders later this month. Schroders invested in Benchmark Capital two years ago. That firm also owns network Best Practice, network and financial planning firm Evolution Wealth, and platform […]