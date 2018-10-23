Money Marketing
Tom Hegarty: Should paraplanners be Level 4 qualified?

There is currently no minimum qualification level, but the majority of advisers think this needs to change The role of the paraplanner is a relatively new one and its definition and responsibilities can differ hugely between firms. According to the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, the role can be broken down into four key […]

Tony Wickenden: IHT planning faces a critical moment

Advisers are placing more importance on this tax, just as the OTS readies recommendations for its simplification I was fortunate enough to be asked to speak at an event run by Cicero Group earlier this month. Cicero was presenting some interesting adviser research on inheritance tax, and my job was to talk about it in the […]

RBS and Nest executives appointed to government guidance body board

Three directors have been named to the board of the newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body. The Department for Work and Pensions has appointed former National Employment Savings Trust chief executive Tim Jones and Royal Bank of Scotland director for products Moray McDonald as non-executive directors. University of Bristol emeritus professor Elaine Kempson will also join the board. […]

The calm after the storm

Craig Inches, Head of Short Rates and Cash at Royal London Asset Management, reflects on the muted tone of gilt markets over the past week following the recent turbulent activity in this sector. Read the article here  The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well […]

Schroders and Lloyds team up for advice partnership

Schroders and Lloyds Banking Group have joined forces for a financial planning and wealth management proposition for wealthy clients. The new business aims to address the “growing gap in the advice market” through a personalised, advice-led proposition. The partnership will bolster Schroders’ expansion into the UK wealth management market, while Lloyds says it will help develop […]

Phil Young: Four huge opportunities in open banking

Open banking could drive advice forward faster than anything else, although it is not without its risks You will have heard a few people talking about open banking lately, so what is it? Its origins are in yet another piece of European regulation – the second Payment Services Directive – and it was pushed along […]

