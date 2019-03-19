Our website uses cookies to improve your user experience. If you continue browsing, we assume that you consent to our use of cookies. More information can be found in our Cookies Policy and Privacy Policy.
Standard Life has returned to the equity release market after more than a decade in a tie-up with specialist broker Age Partnership. The life company previously had a lending arm called Standard Life Bank which offered equity release mortgages until 2008 when it joined many rivals in retreating from the sector as the financial crisis […]
The industry must rethink the language around protection to give better support to intermediaries and boost public awareness, according to Legal and General. Research from the firm shows just nine per cent of consumers associate the term “protection” with life or critical illness cover. A total 40 per cent of those surveyed thought “protection” referred […]
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]
Jelf Employee Benefits discusses the legislative changes in Dubai, available medical facilities and policy considerations for employers with expatriate workforces in the country. This edition will be of particular interest to global human resource directors, compensation and benefits specialists and mobility managers who have employee populations in Dubai, or are considering operating there in the near future.
Since it was first proposed, it has been clear to many that the Lifetime Isa is unsafe to sell without advice. Significant dangers arise from the product’s complex design, absence of clear risk warnings, lack of suitability checks and asymmetry of information between customers and providers. The first evidence of such problems is appearing. Lisas […]
UBS has been fined £27.6m by the regulator after misreporting close to 136m transactions over a ten-year period. Between November 2007 and May 2017, the Switzerland-based bank failed to report a number transactions as required but also reported cases that did not require it. The FCA says UBS failed to provide complete information on 86.67m […]
Standard Life Aberdeen has defended its model as new figures show financial planners at advice arm 1825 put half of their assets on to the group’s in-house platform. SLA says it is expert at managing the conflicts of interests that come with working across the value chain, including the £1.9bn of assets from its advice […]