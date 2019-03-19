Money Marketing
Standard Life 480

Standard Life returns to equity release after a decade

Standard Life has returned to the equity release market after more than a decade in a tie-up with specialist broker Age Partnership. The life company previously had a lending arm called Standard Life Bank which offered equity release mortgages until 2008 when it joined many rivals in retreating from the sector as the financial crisis […]
3

9 in 10 customers cannot define “protection”

The industry must rethink the language around protection to give better support to intermediaries and boost public awareness, according to Legal and General. Research from the firm shows  just nine per cent of consumers associate the term “protection” with life or critical illness cover. A total 40 per cent of those surveyed thought “protection” referred […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
103

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age of 25

Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]

Dubai

White paper — Dubai International Insights

Jelf Employee Benefits discusses the legislative changes in Dubai, available medical facilities and policy considerations for employers with expatriate workforces in the country. This edition will be of particular interest to global human resource directors, compensation and benefits specialists and mobility managers who have employee populations in Dubai, or are considering operating there in the near future.

Ros Altmann
2

Ros Altmann: Without advice Lifetime Isa savers face clear risks

Since it was first proposed, it has been clear to many that the Lifetime Isa is unsafe to sell without advice. Significant dangers arise from the product’s complex design, absence of clear risk warnings, lack of suitability checks and asymmetry of information between customers and providers. The first evidence of such problems is appearing. Lisas […]

FCA slaps £27.6m fine on UBS over reporting failures

UBS has been fined £27.6m by the regulator after misreporting close to 136m transactions over a ten-year period. Between November 2007 and May 2017, the Switzerland-based bank failed to report a number transactions as required but also reported cases that did not require it. The FCA says UBS failed to provide complete information on 86.67m […]

