Evidence suggests they have been cheated by successive governments’ mishandling of the NI Fund Have women born in the 1950s been short-changed? Of course they have. Their state pension age has been pushed up from 60, the age they expected to retire for much of their working lives, first to 65 and then, for most […]
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Quilter has hit out at the possibility of changing the pension rules for doctors, saying the Treasury will not support separate provisions for different professions. In response to discussions between health secretary Matt Hancock and the Treasury last week around a potential exemption to standard lifetime allowance rules, Quilter pensions expert Ian Browne says arguments for […]
I’ve just spent about half an hour watching a client testimonial video our friends at St James’s Place just posted on their LinkedIn account. I know, sometimes I really do have the best job in the world. It is a fascinating case study on the advice giant’s marketing appeal. Love them or hate them, the […]
A volatile market in the fourth quarter of last year saw platform Transact’s funds under direction dip by 4.4 per cent to £32bn, latest results show. An update from parent Integrafin this morning sounds a positive note, however, that funds fell by less than major indices like the FTSE All Share and MSCI World, which […]
Ahead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, this April, Helm Godfrey chairman Danby Bloch looks at getting graduates into advice and making adviser the ‘go-to gurus’ of finance What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession? There’s no quick fix, but there are lots of […]
The way centralised investment propositions run today is far from perfect. So where do we go from here? There should be a name for the rule of thumb that says, just as the retail financial services industry reaches some consensus that something should be done a certain way, it all starts falling apart. In fact, […]