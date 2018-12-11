Money Marketing
Pimfa calls for suspension of Priips regime

Pimfa is calling for the Priips regime to be suspended until a full review has been completed. The trade body believes information provided to investors in accordance with the Priips key information document regime is “doing more harm than good”. It says the European supervisory authorities’ “hastily-drafted” proposals for amending KID performance scenarios are unlikely […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]
FCA fines focus on individuals as average penalty jumps

The FCA has turned the focus of its fines from companies to individuals in 2018, latest data suggests. An analysis from law firm Clyde and Co shows that while the total value of fines levied by the regulator in the year to date has dropped sharply compared to 2017, the average amount individuals are being […]

TPR to probe accountant in inaugural fraud prosecution

The Pensions Regulator has launched its first fraud prosecution over a Preston-based accountant suspected of stealing money from client pension funds. Accountant Roger Bessent is accused of transferring over £200,000 into his personal account and accounts of companies he controlled. Some pension scheme funds were also transferred from the Focusplay Retirement Benefit Scheme, a sponsoring […]

Advised platforms missing out on DB bonanza

Boosting the slow rate of growth of the average pot size on advised platforms requires an “extraordinary and sustained” increase in defined benefit transfers, according to The Lang Cat. In its seventh annual platform guide the consultancy says most platforms have an average client pot size ranging from £100,000 to £200,000. It points out the average case […]

Pension trustees slammed over investment consultant failures

Just a third of pensions trustees conduct a competitive tender before asking their investment consultant to act as a fiduciary manager for client assets, according to an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. The CMA has released the findings of its inquiry into the investment consultant sector this morning, revealing that some trustees have […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment

  1. Julian Stevens 11th December 2018 at 5:00 pm

    I’m not sure how to vote on this (including voting that I’m unsure) because there are so many factors that can affect the value of 35 hours p.a. of CPD’able activity. The quality of training one adviser undertakes may be entirely different from and of a completely higher or lower calibre from another. For now, it’s not a subject that warrants debate.

