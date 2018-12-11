View more on these topicsAdvisers Financial education Regulation News
Comments
There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.
There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
I’m not sure how to vote on this (including voting that I’m unsure) because there are so many factors that can affect the value of 35 hours p.a. of CPD’able activity. The quality of training one adviser undertakes may be entirely different from and of a completely higher or lower calibre from another. For now, it’s not a subject that warrants debate.