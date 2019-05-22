Money Marketing
Twelve advice firms make latest FSCS default list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has published its latest list of defaulted firms, with financial and investment advice firms accounting for more than half. A total 12 advice firms are named on the list of 21 firms, along with London-based investment specialist Vantage Investment Group. London-based adviser Sequant Capital Limited has been named on the […]

Tesco Bank quits mortgage market

Tesco Bank has become the latest lender to pull out of the mortgage market. The supermarket bank will stop offering mortgage deals to new customers with immediate effect. It also confirmed it is looking for a buyer for its existing mortgage portfolio. Tesco said this strategic review was the result of more challenging conditions in […]

British Steel enters insolvency

British Steel is due to enter the insolvency process, a year and a half after the company’s pension scheme saga began. The move puts 5,000 jobs at risk and follows the collapse of rescue talks between parent company Greybull Capital and the government. Reuters had previously reported multiple sources saying the £30m government loan requested […]

Industry needs to communicate value of advice more study says

The financial advice profession has to collaborate more to promote the value of advice as a study finds one third of people shy away from taking advice due to concerns about trust. The findings come from a detailed look at the nation’s wealth and debt in research commissioned by Open Money and conducted by the […]

DB template will bring ‘clarity’ on transfers regulators say

A template designed to help scheme administrators and advisers process defined benefit transfers will help them be completed more easily regulators say. Last July The Pensions Regulator told delegates at Money Marketing’s Retirement Summit that a template to simplify transfers would be released in the autumn. The template aims to enable scheme administrators to give advisers […]

Managers back UK plcs despite Brexit fears

Looking under the bonnet to see where the convictions of managers lie Sector definitions dictate that UK equity funds are required to have at least 80 per cent of total assets invested in UK-listed firms. There are, however, no limits on where their revenues originate. With the outcome of Brexit still largely unknown, it has […]

