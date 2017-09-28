Recommended
Rob Reid: The problem with the People’s Trust
As the debate on the transparency of fund charges continues, many see the launch of The People’s Trust as another paradigm shift, or at least a significant tipping point. I found the prospectus of this investment trust equally patronising and disappointing. When the first round of fundraising was announced it seemed to be at an inadequate […]
Labour to press Government on Waspi state pension reforms
Labour also outlined its support for Waspi in its manifesto for the June election Labour is to call on the Government to lower the retirement age for women born in the 1950’s, allowing them to retire aged 64 on a reduced state pension, rather than aged 66. According to the Independent, in a speech at […]
Back in business: Is the Man from the Pru set for a comeback?
What the savings giant’s planning push means for advice
Standard Life and Scottish Widows complete bulk DC transfer
The first automated transfers between occupational defined contribution schemes through Origo’s new transfers service has taken place, moving 305 members between Standard Life and Scottish Widows in around five days. Origo says the new automated bulk transfer process, operated through its Options Transfers service, has brought down to a number of days an operation that […]
Mark Page: why my biggest overweight stock is a discount Spanish retailer
Artemis European Opportunities Fund manager Mark Page is questioned about the merits of investing in Spanish supermarket group, Dia. Dia is a 7,000-store Spanish discount supermarket chain. But with cheaper food prices coming on to the market and an improving Spanish economy, journalist Alexis Xydias questions Mark about its inclusion in the Artemis European Opportunities […]
Ros Altmann: Winning the war on cold-calling
Most of us are plagued with nuisance calls. How many times have you had an unsolicited approach about PPI or that accident you never had? Anyone reading this probably knows to ignore them but millions of people are at risk of wasting their time and losing their money if they fall for such tricks. There […]
Intrinsic poaches True Potential head of compliance
True Potential Investments head of risk and compliance Sheriden Davy has left the firm after two years in the role. Before joining True Potential in May 2014, Davy was BlackRock‘s compliance and monitoring vice president. He also held senior roles with the Department for Work and Pensions and employee benefits administrator MyCSP. According to the […]
FCA announces hub for asset management start-ups
The FCA has announced it is launching a hub for asset management start-ups overwhelmed by the authorisation process as it reveals it takes 1,200 calls a month from investment managers about their applications. The announcement regarding the hub was made at the FT Investment Management Summit, where FCA executive director of supervision for investment, wholesale and […]
