How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
Editor’s note: More competition will limit replatforming pain
A few months ago, I glibly tweeted asking for examples of replatforming projects that advisers believed had gone well. I wasn’t exactly inundated with positive responses. Even some of the most astute market watchers failed to predict the phenomenal growth of advised assets held on platforms over the past decade. With the added volume and […]
Profile: Scottish Widows boss on Lloyds’ commitment to the business
New distribution director Jackie Leiper on increasing confidence and investment from its banking group parent The failed Scottish Widows/Standard Life merger grabbed the headlines last month, as reports linked it to Lloyds’ decision to end a £109bn investment management arrangement with Standard Life Aberdeen. But news just a couple of days later that the banking group is […]
Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent
The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19. Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]
Global energy: positioning for a recovery in the oil price
Richard Hulf explains how he and John Dodd have positioned the Artemis Global Energy Fund and where they are finding opportunities. Richard explains how he and John are changing the complexion of the fund to focus on the most efficient oil producers. As he tells journalist Alexis Xydias, in this environment of lower prices, he […]
FSCS pays out £1.8m over Merchant Capital claims
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has paid out £1.8m over 825 claims regarding collapsed firm Merchant Capital, data provided to Money Marketing shows. Merchant Capital was the structured products arm of Merchant House Group and collapsed in 2013. Reyker Securities became custodian and administrator for investors who had a total of £400m in Merchant Capital structured […]
Brexit weighs heavier than Mifid II on analysts’ job moves
Fund groups are taking on more analysts from investment banks on the back of European regulatory change as large brokers increase their focus on Brexit, recruiters say. Under Mifid II, asset managers are required to separate the cost of broker research from portfolio transaction costs and, in most cases, are bearing the costs internally. The […]
Tony Wickenden: What advisers need to know about new tax rules for Scotland and Wales
Until recently, UK taxation has remained uncomplicated by any major differences in the rules between the countries that make it up. That is until 6 April, when Scotland brings in its own income tax rates, with Wales following suit a year later. Wales will also bring in its own land transaction tax, to replace stamp […]
