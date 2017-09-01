Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Recommended

House-Property-Ladder-Rising-Prices-640.jpg
4

Canada Life acquires Retirement Advantage

Canada Life has announced it will buy Retirement Advantage. Canada Life did not say how much it paid for the pension and equity release specialist, which has over £2bn in assets under management, £1.5bn of which sits in a block annuity deal. The deal allows Canada Life to expand into offering equity release mortgages. The […]

4

Four in five advisers use centralised investment propositions

Nearly four in five advisers are placing clients’s funds in a centralised investment proposition, a new survey shows. A survey of 141 advisers Equifax Touchstone shows 82 per cent used centralised investment processes, at a time when the FCA continues to keep a watchful eye over suitability requirements. The survey also finds that the use […]

2

Suitability review three months on: Has anything changed?

Three months after the FCA’s review of advice suitability, advisers are eagerly awaiting the regulator’s next moves. Some have said they have already incorporated feedback received into their firms, while others are still looking for more clarity. The FCA’s study found the vast majority of advisers had a clean bill of health on suitability but […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

UK-Houses-Home-Mortgage-700x450.jpg

FCA set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages

Advisers could soon have a new product to advise retirees on as the FCA is set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages to help older borrowers. The regulator says in a consultation paper that it has found a regulatory barrier to helping older borrowers with maturing interest-only mortgages and those wanting to release equity from homes […]

Handshake-Business-Finance-Deal-Corporate-700.jpg

Old Mutual buys another advice firm

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers has acquired Cumbria-based financial planning firm Dodd Murray, adding another £205m to its assets under advice. Subject to regulatory approval, Old Mutual will also take on the three advisers at Dodd Murray as well as additional support staff, the firm said. Following the deal, Dodd Murray managing director Chris […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 1st September 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Neither answer is correct. It’s different strokes for different folks plus, of course, the fact that all networks are different. Some keep the reins so damned tight that it must be like working for a national but without a salary or any employee benefits.

    Some FA’s prefer to do everything themselves (and claim that the DA route costs less, though I wonder if it really does), whilst others are (more or less) happy to pay a network for most of the irksome stuff to be taken care of for them so they can concentrate on the more enjoyable parts of their job.

Leave a comment