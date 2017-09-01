Recommended
Canada Life acquires Retirement Advantage
Canada Life has announced it will buy Retirement Advantage. Canada Life did not say how much it paid for the pension and equity release specialist, which has over £2bn in assets under management, £1.5bn of which sits in a block annuity deal. The deal allows Canada Life to expand into offering equity release mortgages. The […]
FCA sets commission ‘tipping point’ for PPI complaints as new deadline imposed
The FCA has said that firms that sold payment protection insurance at more than 50 per cent commission should assume that the practice was unfair. The regulator today said that the final deadline for making a new PPI complaint will be 29 August 2019 as it offered guidance around how firms should handle complaints after […]
Four in five advisers use centralised investment propositions
Nearly four in five advisers are placing clients’s funds in a centralised investment proposition, a new survey shows. A survey of 141 advisers Equifax Touchstone shows 82 per cent used centralised investment processes, at a time when the FCA continues to keep a watchful eye over suitability requirements. The survey also finds that the use […]
Suitability review three months on: Has anything changed?
Three months after the FCA’s review of advice suitability, advisers are eagerly awaiting the regulator’s next moves. Some have said they have already incorporated feedback received into their firms, while others are still looking for more clarity. The FCA’s study found the vast majority of advisers had a clean bill of health on suitability but […]
Pension freedoms aren’t free — making the right decision
By Jamie Clark, Business Development Manager With only a few weeks to go before the new pension freedoms allow people to access their pension funds as and when they like, there are concerns that the consequences of making (or not making) the right decision could put pension savings at risk. Yes, this revolution is exciting; […]
FCA set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages
Advisers could soon have a new product to advise retirees on as the FCA is set to bring back retirement interest-only mortgages to help older borrowers. The regulator says in a consultation paper that it has found a regulatory barrier to helping older borrowers with maturing interest-only mortgages and those wanting to release equity from homes […]
Robert Sinclair: FCA disappoints on Senior Managers Regime clarity
That firms have to respond to the questions set without a complete picture was always going to present a significant risk
Old Mutual buys another advice firm
Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers has acquired Cumbria-based financial planning firm Dodd Murray, adding another £205m to its assets under advice. Subject to regulatory approval, Old Mutual will also take on the three advisers at Dodd Murray as well as additional support staff, the firm said. Following the deal, Dodd Murray managing director Chris […]
Neither answer is correct. It’s different strokes for different folks plus, of course, the fact that all networks are different. Some keep the reins so damned tight that it must be like working for a national but without a salary or any employee benefits.
Some FA’s prefer to do everything themselves (and claim that the DA route costs less, though I wonder if it really does), whilst others are (more or less) happy to pay a network for most of the irksome stuff to be taken care of for them so they can concentrate on the more enjoyable parts of their job.