Recommended
All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems
UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]
Waspi women should be given £15,000 each, Lib Dems say
The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign by giving them £15,000 each. Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions says the Government should do so immediately. Lloyd argues successive administrations have failed to help women who are set […]
Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquisition revealed
Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pantheon Financial in the week leading up to Christmas, a series of Company House filings published this week reveals. Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny refused to comment on the acquisition, but Companies House filings from 3 January show chief executive Nigel Stockton and chief financial officer Matthew Moore became directors […]
Administrators detail litany of failures at collapsed DFM
Directors were unable to reconcile client assets or give access to trading platforms as administrators connect British Steel firm to collapsed DFM
Review and outlook for index-linked bonds
Over the past year, both conventional and inflation-linked gilts have generated returns in excess of 25 per cent. Meanwhile, inflation has only risen by between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent. Click here: ILG webinar note 1016
Most Read
- Top trends
- Top trends
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
Property helps drive bumper adviser investment trust inflows
Increased inflows to property investment trusts have contributed to what appears to be a bumper year for advisers buying the closed-ended funds, data from the Association of Investment Companies and Matrix Financial Clarity shows. Although data for the full year is not yet available, investment trust sales for the first three quarters totalled £745m, already surpassing the […]
Should advisers offer free services?
The kind folk at Money Marketing gave me the following brief when discussing writing this, my first ‘At the Coal Face’ column: “You’ll have a chance to praise, rant, share ideas, start discussions or debates. Whatever you fancy really.” It made me think this could be a fun gig. When thinking about what topic to […]
Compliance tip: Key changes to comply with Mifid II
The Insurance Distribution Directive, General Data Protection Regulation and Mifid II all impact how firms interact with clients, leading to necessary changes to client agreements. Here we consider the main alterations that will need to have been made to comply with Mifid II. It has always been necessary to describe the service to be received […]
Comments
There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
With no reward scheme for bringing additional clients and revenues to their employing company, where’s the incentive to bother?
30 years ago, the (pensions department of) the firm I then worked for was given (by head office) a revenue target, but with no corresponding rewards for meeting it. Even worse, when the department met this target before the year end, it was revised upwards, then again when we met that one as well.
I asked the assistant department head what was the incentive to try to meet a target that was regularly moved upwards and out of reach. He replied: You get to keep your job.
I hated that place.