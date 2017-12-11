Recommended
Investment Uncovered: How Openwork makes investment decisions
Continuing this series looking at how firms make their investment decisions, we speak to restricted advice network Openwork’s wealth director Mike Morrow
Woodford dropped by another fund house
Architas has fully disinvested from the Woodford Equity Income fund within its six-strong £920m multi-asset fund range as it raises concerns over the manager’s current style, Money Marketing has learned. The firm has reduced the overall asset allocation to UK equities in the range as it decides to focus on fewer more “flexible” fund managers […]
Pensions regulator eyes template for DB transfer information
The Pensions Regulator is talking to schemes about providing a standardised document to advisers requesting information for defined benefit transfers, TPR’s head of policy has said. While recognising the importance of tailored advice, Fiona Frobisher told the Money Marketing in Focus conference today that it was looking to take steps to improve the clarity and speed […]
Fund managers branded ‘arrogant and complacent’ on fees
Asset managers have been branded “arrogant and complacent” by the academic tasked with creating a new template for fund costs and charges. Transparency campaigner Chris Sier, who is chairing the regulator’s disclosure working group, has told The Times that he estimates £35bn a year is being overcharged from pension funds in hidden costs. On those […]
Neptune’s Burnett looks beyond Greece
Watch Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, discuss the Greek bailout deal and its potential implications for European equities. In the video Rob discusses: Why, with the Greek crisis receding, markets can now focus on Europe’s strong fundamentals The resilience of European markets and why the recovery is on a solid footing […]
Sector focus: Can Japanese equities win back the doubters?
Fundamentals are improving but valuations still sit at historically low levels
Another firm appeals bill for late Gabriel return
Another firm has complained that the FCA was wrong to charge it a fee for filings its regulatory returns late. Having missed the deadline to file its Gabriel return, the firm argued to the Complaints Commissioner that it should not have to pay the £250 administration fee because it did not receive a reminder by […]
Where are all the Sipp sales? UK pension hotspots mapped
Money Marketing has tracked down the data to show you how Sipp sales have taken off since the pension freedoms, and which postcodes are buying the most
