Woodford dropped by another fund house

Architas has fully disinvested from the Woodford Equity Income fund within its six-strong £920m multi-asset fund range as it raises concerns over the manager’s current style, Money Marketing has learned. The firm has reduced the overall asset allocation to UK equities in the range as it decides to focus on fewer more “flexible” fund managers […]

Pensions regulator eyes template for DB transfer information

The Pensions Regulator is talking to schemes about providing a standardised document to advisers requesting information for defined benefit transfers, TPR’s head of policy has said. While recognising the importance of tailored advice, Fiona Frobisher told the Money Marketing in Focus conference today that it was looking to take steps to improve the clarity and speed […]

Fund managers branded ‘arrogant and complacent’ on fees

Asset managers have been branded “arrogant and complacent” by the academic tasked with creating a new template for fund costs and charges. Transparency campaigner Chris Sier, who is chairing the regulator’s disclosure working group, has told The Times that he estimates £35bn a year is being overcharged from pension funds in hidden costs. On those […]

Neptune’s Burnett looks beyond Greece

Watch Rob Burnett, manager of the Neptune European Opportunities Fund, discuss the Greek bailout deal and its potential implications for European equities. In the video Rob discusses: Why, with the Greek crisis receding, markets can now focus on Europe’s strong fundamentals The resilience of European markets and why the recovery is on a solid footing […]

Another firm appeals bill for late Gabriel return

Another firm has complained that the FCA was wrong to charge it a fee for filings its regulatory returns late. Having missed the deadline to file its Gabriel return, the firm argued to the Complaints Commissioner that it should not have to pay the £250 administration fee because it did not receive a reminder by […]

  1. Philip Castle 12th December 2017 at 7:41 am

    I have put unsure as I’d say qualifications are not the issue, but seperate authorisation, PI and FSCS Levy pool so that the FCA can identify whose selling masses of this stuff before the proverbial hits the fan and allocate more resources to prevention rather than shutthing the stable door after the horse has bolted. SIPP providers should also have a seperate levy pool and authorisation for anything unsuitable for retail investors which unregulated investments are.

  2. Duncan Gafney 12th December 2017 at 11:09 am

    It would seem to make sense to differentiate between those that advice on UCITS and those that don’t.

    I’ve never quite understood why those that don’t should subsidise those that do.

