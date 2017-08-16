Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
68

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

2016 Global Survey of Individual Investors: How is investor behaviour rewriting the job description for financial professionals?

Trapped between expectations for near double-digit returns and strong apprehensions about investing in persistently volatile markets, investors worldwide are of the opinion that professional financial advice is worth the fee. But even though they believe individuals who work with a financial professional are more likely to achieve their goals, investors have a clear vision of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pimco joins Vanguard in absorbing research costs

Pimco has followed in the footsteps of its US rivals Vanguard and JP Morgan Asset Management to announce it will absorb research costs under Mifid II. The California-headquartered bond manager would not comment on the hit to revenues, Financial News reports. JPMAM confirmed last week it would absorb the costs when the European regulation comes into place at the […]

Question-Marks-700.jpg
2

What does ‘restricted’ advice really mean nowadays?

What does “restricted” advice really mean nowadays? Some see this as a question of semantics, others one of outcomes. Either way, the debate was reignited again a few weeks ago by consumer group Which? and its probe into St James’s Place. In a mystery shopping exercise, it found three of the 12 advisers visited did not […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Kevin Bailey 16th August 2017 at 11:24 am

    Shouldn’t the question be “Should advisers have limited discretionary powers” to enable switching and selling of funds for withdrawal purposes easier?

  2. Philip Milton 16th August 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Only if they satisfy the very strenuous qualifications and satisfy the protocols required for discretionary management then yes. If not – certainly not.

Leave a comment