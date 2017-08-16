Recommended
How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?
Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]
Consolidator grows platform assets 26% on back of acquisitions
Succession says there are “compelling reasons” for acquired firms to recommend clients place investments on the Succession platform.
Chris Curry: We can intervene to force pension saving
Interventions are most effective when they are personalised and applied during ‘teachable’ moments
Steve Bee: Baby-boomer myths and the state pension magic money tree
Contrary to the US and others, our real baby-boom did not happen until the 1960s. This is why we should fear even more shooting-from-the-hip reforms to the state pension system
2016 Global Survey of Individual Investors: How is investor behaviour rewriting the job description for financial professionals?
Trapped between expectations for near double-digit returns and strong apprehensions about investing in persistently volatile markets, investors worldwide are of the opinion that professional financial advice is worth the fee. But even though they believe individuals who work with a financial professional are more likely to achieve their goals, investors have a clear vision of […]
Pimco joins Vanguard in absorbing research costs
Pimco has followed in the footsteps of its US rivals Vanguard and JP Morgan Asset Management to announce it will absorb research costs under Mifid II. The California-headquartered bond manager would not comment on the hit to revenues, Financial News reports. JPMAM confirmed last week it would absorb the costs when the European regulation comes into place at the […]
What does ‘restricted’ advice really mean nowadays?
What does “restricted” advice really mean nowadays? Some see this as a question of semantics, others one of outcomes. Either way, the debate was reignited again a few weeks ago by consumer group Which? and its probe into St James’s Place. In a mystery shopping exercise, it found three of the 12 advisers visited did not […]
Standard Life advice boss: Aberdeen merger will not sideline 1825
Murray has emphasised his commitment to the business
Shouldn’t the question be “Should advisers have limited discretionary powers” to enable switching and selling of funds for withdrawal purposes easier?
Only if they satisfy the very strenuous qualifications and satisfy the protocols required for discretionary management then yes. If not – certainly not.