Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Recommended

ChrisHill_Hargreaves

OMGI transfers £63m Isa accounts to Hargreaves

Old Mutual Global Investors is to transfer £63m worth of Isa accounts to Hargreaves Lansdown. OMGI plans to move its 3,200 Isa customers to Hargreaves with effect from 24 February 2018 and stop its Isa service on the 27 February. The asset manager says the decision comes as clients increasingly demand online access to the Isa […]

2016 Global Survey of Individual Investors: How is investor behaviour rewriting the job description for financial professionals?

Trapped between expectations for near double-digit returns and strong apprehensions about investing in persistently volatile markets, investors worldwide are of the opinion that professional financial advice is worth the fee. But even though they believe individuals who work with a financial professional are more likely to achieve their goals, investors have a clear vision of […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

1

Aberdeen Standard Investments closes Absolute Return Government Bond fund

Aberdeen Standard Investments is closing the Absolute Return Government Bond fund it acquired from Ignis. The Ignis Absolute Return Government Bond fund transferred to Standard Life Investments following the firm’s acquisition of Ignis Asset Management in 2014. The £149m fund has now been closed to further investment and will be wound up on 22 December […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment