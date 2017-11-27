Recommended
Have markets reached irrational exuberance?
There are ways to adopt a more cautious investment approach without sacrificing too much upside
Profile: Former FCA director McAteer on spotting the next mis-selling scandal
Mick McAteer on being a ‘critical friend’ to the industry
OMGI transfers £63m Isa accounts to Hargreaves
Old Mutual Global Investors is to transfer £63m worth of Isa accounts to Hargreaves Lansdown. OMGI plans to move its 3,200 Isa customers to Hargreaves with effect from 24 February 2018 and stop its Isa service on the 27 February. The asset manager says the decision comes as clients increasingly demand online access to the Isa […]
Lee Robertson: Ten tips for aspiring advisers
It is vital we bring more young people into the profession
2016 Global Survey of Individual Investors: How is investor behaviour rewriting the job description for financial professionals?
Trapped between expectations for near double-digit returns and strong apprehensions about investing in persistently volatile markets, investors worldwide are of the opinion that professional financial advice is worth the fee. But even though they believe individuals who work with a financial professional are more likely to achieve their goals, investors have a clear vision of […]
Most Read
- Top trends
- Top trends
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
Adviser gadget of the week: Android app brings text into sharp focus
As I love my iOS products so much, perhaps I do not give as much attention to Android apps as I should. To balance that up, this week I am looking at an Android offering that can be used to scan documents and convert them into text. It is called Text Fairy. Text is extracted […]
Tony Wickdenden: Paradise Papers and Budget bring advisers’ skills to the fore
While it is the tax changes themselves that grab the headlines, understanding the policy and philosophy underpinning them is essential
Aberdeen Standard Investments closes Absolute Return Government Bond fund
Aberdeen Standard Investments is closing the Absolute Return Government Bond fund it acquired from Ignis. The Ignis Absolute Return Government Bond fund transferred to Standard Life Investments following the firm’s acquisition of Ignis Asset Management in 2014. The £149m fund has now been closed to further investment and will be wound up on 22 December […]
Comments
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.