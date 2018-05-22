Money Marketing
Standard Life to compensate over botched pension collections

Standard Life must compensate a client for failing to collect regular pension contributions from their bank account. The upheld Financial Ombudsman Service decision says Ms M consolidated her pensions into one scheme with Standard Life in 2015, and drew down 25 per cent of the fund to repay outstanding debts. In order to help replenish […]

Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace

Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]

db pension rights
Steve Webb: Let people pay transfer advice costs from DB pension rights

Offsetting the cost of advice this way would benefit clients and advisers alike One of the multiple barriers to better take-up of financial advice is that some people are unwilling or unable to meet the upfront cost. In response to this, the government has allowed people to take small chunks (three lots of £500) out […]

Abe and Modi

India: Modi, reform and the oil price fall

Nearly 12 months since sweeping to power, prime minister Narendra Modi has overseen a significant turnaround in India, which is now on track to become one of the most pro-growth, pro-investment economies in Asia. While the market has rallied 48 per cent over the last year in response to Modi’s reform agenda, what is the potential for further progress?

