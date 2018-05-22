Recommended
Standard Life to compensate over botched pension collections
Standard Life must compensate a client for failing to collect regular pension contributions from their bank account. The upheld Financial Ombudsman Service decision says Ms M consolidated her pensions into one scheme with Standard Life in 2015, and drew down 25 per cent of the fund to repay outstanding debts. In order to help replenish […]
Delivering advice and guidance in the workplace
Three advisers share their ideas and experiences of helping employees with their financial decisions The workplace is instrumental in engaging people to save for retirement. How are advisers helping employers provide advice or guidance to their employees? Telephone guidance Financial education provider and advice firm Wealth at Work recently launched a telephone guidance service to […]
Blog: Where are all the contrarian investment calls?
Fund managers like to trade off having a unique style. There thousands of funds out there to choose from – the question I often hear from advisers is: what makes this person different? Sometimes this can be a really tough one to answer. “We invest for the long term” is all fine and good, but […]
Steve Webb: Let people pay transfer advice costs from DB pension rights
Offsetting the cost of advice this way would benefit clients and advisers alike One of the multiple barriers to better take-up of financial advice is that some people are unwilling or unable to meet the upfront cost. In response to this, the government has allowed people to take small chunks (three lots of £500) out […]
India: Modi, reform and the oil price fall
Nearly 12 months since sweeping to power, prime minister Narendra Modi has overseen a significant turnaround in India, which is now on track to become one of the most pro-growth, pro-investment economies in Asia. While the market has rallied 48 per cent over the last year in response to Modi’s reform agenda, what is the potential for further progress?
Blog: What happened to Selectapension’s DB transfer partner?
When Selectapension stopped executing defined benefit pension transfer advice last year, eyes quickly turned to its key partner firm: CFPML. A previously unknown entity, the FCA reviewed CFPML as part of its work, and a little big of digging from Money Marketing uncovered it was actually a two-man band advice firm just down the road from […]
Platform data hints at end of pension transfer ‘boom’
The end of the “boom” in pension transfers could be in sight, consultancy the Lang Cat predicts. The Lang Cat has published its latest platform market scorecard, which found pension gross inflows to platforms dropped 16 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. This was compared to […]
Modest pension savings a factor in over-65s’ rising mortgage debt
The level of outstanding debt owed by over-65s who are still paying back a mortgage reached an average of £86,000 this year, an increase of 13 per cent over the past three years, according to a new report. The study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), commissioned by equity release lender More […]
