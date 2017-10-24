Recommended
Fidelity managers leave firm amid sexual harassment claims
Two Fidelity fund managers are facing accusations of sexual harassment and have left the asset manager in the past month, according to reports. Sources have told the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal that complaints about sexual comments and behaviour led to two long-serving members of Fidelity’s $1.3trn equity division being pushed out. An […]
HSBC currency boss faces 20-years in jail for front running
HSBC’s former head of global cash foreign exchange trading faces up to 20 years jail after he was found guilty of defrauding a client through front-running a $3.5bn deal. In addition, the bank’s head of currency trading in London is facing extradition in connection with the case, which is expected to shake-up the $5.3trn market, the Financial […]
FCA advisers point to ‘regulatory overload’
The panels that advise the FCA have told it that ‘regulatory overload’ is an issue for firms. The regulator has four expert panels that advise the FCA on issues affecting groups including small businesses, markets and consumers. Responding to the annual reports of the panels today, the FCA noted that “regulatory overload” was identified as […]
FOS Sipp complaints continue to rise
The number of Sipp related complaints at the Financial Ombudsman Service has continued to rise. Between July and September, 767 Sipp enquiries were received, FOS data out today shows, compared with 678 for the previous three months. Sipp complaints are now more than 50 per cent higher than they were in early 2016. 193 made […]
Large-cap growth alpha thesis: seeking risk-adjusted excess returns
Content supplied by Loomis, Sayles & Company — an affiliate of Natixis Global Asset Management For mutual fund investors and managers of large pensions or endowments, a major challenge is to identify those portfolio managers who are most likely to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns in the future. Understanding how an investment philosophy informs a manager’s decision […]
Brooks Macdonald cautious despite rising funds in Q1
Brooks Macdonald has struck a cautious note about markets and client sentiment despite funds under management rising 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of its new financial year. The UK investment management group now has FUM of £11bn compared to £10.5bn at the end of June. Chief executive Caroline Connellan says strong net news business […]
Mark Mobius: Celebrating 50 years of ASEAN
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations celebrated its 50th anniversary this year. The regional cooperative was established in 1967, with Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore as founding members. Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Lao PDR, Myanmar and Cambodia later joined. Back in 1967, the region was filled with strife, and the association was established to help […]
