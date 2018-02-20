Recommended
FCA puts pension transfer exam standard under review
The FCA is reviewing the content of its pension transfer specialist examination standard in light of recent issues with pension transfer advice, Money Marketing understands. The regulator does not offer qualifications but it does have a role in setting standards for exams and publishes “appropriate examination standards” guidance. Money Marketing understands a working group, mostly […]
Tech’s rapid growth & the opportunities for investors
Ali Unwin, Fund Manager & Chief Technology Officer Watch Ali Unwin discuss the ongoing success of Apple, why the extraordinary growth of the FAANGs mean their valuations are justified & what he expects to be the key tech themes in 2018. In the video Ali covers: The Chinese technology market How a digital market differs from […]
Pensions minister: Govt must work with industry for savings success
Building on auto-enrolment’s success and fine tuning the pensions dashboard are high on the list As I write my first Money Marketing column of the year, it has given me an opportunity to look back on what the Government has done to transform pensions and savings for people since 2010. Five years on from the […]
Mifid II data to help FCA prosecute insider trading
New Mifid II regulations will help the FCA clamp down on insider dealing and market abuse, MPs were told yesterday. Responding to a question from Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan, FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said: “We agree that [insider dealing] is something that has to have more attention. But thanks to better tools […]
Where can investors find income in a changing world?
Why taking a global approach not only diversifies risk but also allows investors to access a far wider choice of yields. The diversification benefits of investing globally are well known. But as this short animation explains, taking a global approach can also help investors seeking income. By combining exposure to both bonds and equities spread across a […]
Newsletter
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
Latest from Money Marketing
Phil Wickenden: Can you manage competing retirement income objectives?
Almost three years on from the start of the pension freedoms, people approaching retirement are looking for the most effective and efficient way to use the flexibility, while also balancing the various risks that come with this freedom of choice. While there are undoubtedly many opportunities, there are also challenges for both clients and their […]
Lighthouse cashes in as advice profits spike
Lighthouse has increased its pre-tax profits by nearly a third from £1.9m to £2.5m, according to annual results published this morning. The AIM listed firm attributed much of this performance to its advice arm – Lighthouse Financial Advice – doing better than expected. It generated significantly higher gross revenues than targeted and retained a greater […]
The Big Interview: Ex-Skandia boss Peter Mann on why humans will beat artificial intelligence
Financial services veteran Peter Mann famously reserved a chair at board meetings to represent the client, his view being the only thing that really matters is whether they have been served. Although he winces at being described as client-centric, the ex-Skandia chief executive and Old Mutual Wealth vice chairman’s focus on the customer extends to […]
Comments
Leave a commentCancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.