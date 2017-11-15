Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Recommended

4

Gina Miller-led manager launches new Sipp as it reforms fees

SCM Direct has tweaked the fees on its digital offering in response to the upcoming Mifid II rules as it launches a new Sipp account. The company, headed by prominent anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller and her husband Alan, claims the changes to the platform will make it one of the cheapest digital wealth managers in […]

Will advisers be able to afford research after Mifid II?

Advisers are rethinking their approach to fund research as analysts begin to set their prices ahead of looming Mifid II regulations. Competition is heating up among brokers on how much they can charge investment managers and advisers for their services as new European rules split fees for research and trading costs. The change has led […]

15

Tributes paid as pensions luminary Mike Morrison passes away

Tributes have poured in from across the financial planning profession after the passing of veteran pensions guru Mike Morrison. Morrison passed away at his home yesterday. He was 55. Morrison gained the respect of the industry through a number of roles in his 30 years working in the profession at companies including Winterthur Life, Axa […]

Old Mutual Wealth 2014

Old Mutual sells further stake in asset management arm

Old Mutual has sold another tranche of shares in its asset management arm. The group now has just a 5.5 per cent holding in Old Mutual Asset Management as it continues to break up its business. Old Mutual had held a majority stake but halved this in March by selling $446m (£355m) worth of shares […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire - Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment