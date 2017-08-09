Recommended
Which 14 funds have been consistently top quartile?
Sterling corporate bond funds have dominated the small list of funds that have delivered consistently top quartile returns over the last three years, analysis by BMO Global Asset Management shows. Only 14 funds can lay claim to the achievement of consistently ranking in the top quartile for each one year period over the last three years, […]
Blog: SJP is not for turning
I rarely look forward to St James’ Place results days. Not because I’m not fascinated by them. Believe me, I am. Or because they are complicated. Believe me, they are, more so than for any other business I have encountered as a journalist. It’s because I know I will be left with the same irreconcilable […]
Standard Life confirms redundancies after Elevate acquisition
Former Elevate distribution director among redundancies as Standard Life moves forward with platform integration
Directors behind tax avoidance scheme banned
Two people behind a firm marketing a tax avoidance scheme have been banned from acting as directors. Timothy Richard Edmunds and Annette Edmunds were directors of ESP Strategies Ltd. An Insolvency Service investigation found that, before the firm fell into liquidation, it had moved assets out of the reach of creditors by using a tax […]
Working like a dog or overworked?
‘Work like a dog day’ recognises the hardest-working people. On this day, employers show their appreciation for all of their employees who carry the heaviest workloads.
Thomas Wells: The inflation conundrum
For much of the last decade, it seemed that central bankers had won the inflation ‘war’ and that inflation was dead. Indeed, inflation was so dead that if you were Japanese or European, you were probably more worried about deflation. As is often said, central banks don’t really do deflation, so they were quick to […]
Tom Kean: Independence must remain sacrosanct
Attempting to carry out work for a client without independence must be frustrating at least; disingenuous at worst
Three quarters back new partial DB transfer rules
Nearly three-quarters of Money Marketing readers believe that defined benefit pension schemes should have to offer partial transfers. While current rules allow individuals to take part of their final salary pots, many trustees and employers are reluctant to offer partial transfers over fears of administrative difficulties, even though they can reduce their DB scheme’s liabilities […]
