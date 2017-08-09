Money Marketing

Which 14 funds have been consistently top quartile?

Sterling corporate bond funds have dominated the small list of funds that have delivered consistently top quartile returns over the last three years, analysis by BMO Global Asset Management shows. Only 14 funds can lay claim to the achievement of consistently ranking in the top quartile for each one year period over the last three years, […]

Blog: SJP is not for turning

I rarely look forward to St James’ Place results days. Not because I’m not fascinated by them. Believe me, I am. Or because they are complicated. Believe me, they are, more so than for any other business I have encountered as a journalist. It’s because I know I will be left with the same irreconcilable […]

Directors behind tax avoidance scheme banned

Two people behind a firm marketing a tax avoidance scheme have been banned from acting as directors. Timothy Richard Edmunds and Annette Edmunds were directors of ESP Strategies Ltd. An Insolvency Service investigation found that, before the firm fell into liquidation, it had moved assets out of the reach of creditors by using a tax […]

Thomas Wells: The inflation conundrum

For much of the last decade, it seemed that central bankers had won the inflation ‘war’ and that inflation was dead. Indeed, inflation was so dead that if you were Japanese or European, you were probably more worried about deflation. As is often said, central banks don’t really do deflation, so they were quick to […]

Three quarters back new partial DB transfer rules

Nearly three-quarters of Money Marketing readers believe that defined benefit pension schemes should have to offer partial transfers. While current rules allow individuals to take part of their final salary pots, many trustees and employers are reluctant to offer partial transfers over fears of administrative difficulties, even though they can reduce their DB scheme’s liabilities […]

